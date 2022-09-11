James Anderson and Kelsey Peters marry in Montana ceremony

James Anderson and Kelsey Peters, both of Chicago, were married on May 21, 2022, in Paradise Valley, Mont.

Kay Pearson officiated the 5 p.m. ceremony for the daughter of James Peters of Lagrange, Ill., and Karen Peters of Winnetka, Ill., and son of James and Martha Anderson of Pleasant Prairie.

The bride graduated from Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam and earned a business and marketing degree from the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky. She is currently employed as the marketing manager for Olam Food Ingredients.

The groom graduated from Tremper High School and earned a business and real estate finance degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is currently the vice president at Riverside Investment & Development Co. in Chicago.

Lindsay Anderson was the matron of honor and Jacquelene Peters, Chris Peters and Chas Anderson were the bridesmaids. Vivian Anderson, Reese, Quinn and Blake Peters were the flower girls. The ring bearers were Henrik, Wells and Liam Anderson.

The best man was David Anderson. Alex Bisset, James Gourley, Ryan Krombach, Mike Lewandowski and Max Zbilut were groomsmen.

The reception was held at Copper Rose Ranch in Livingston, Ky., followed by a honeymoon in Zermatt and Grindelwald, Switzerland.

The couple plans to reside in Charlotte, N.C.