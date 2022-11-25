James Jeffrey Bartlett, 46, of Kenosha, faces charges of intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), battery, and disorderly conduct.
Two young children have died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Pleasant Prairie.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE – As authorities continue to investigate a two-vehicle crash that killed two children at Springbrook Road and Highway 31 (Gre…
A granite monument of a northside Kenosha Roman Catholic church was defaced sometime late Sunday or early Monday.
T.J. Maxx at Regency Point Shopping Center was closed Saturday after an employee suddenly collapsed and died in the store.
After more than 20 years, the Soup Depot, 2731 18th St., served its last meal Wednesday, giving away soup, burgers, fries and more for free as…
Six individuals involved in an extensive illegal THC vape cartridge operation were sentenced Friday morning, and all were given fines or probation.
The University of Wisconsin posted its football head coaching opening just hours after the Badgers' win over Nebraska.
"There is something mind-boggling about it," the twins' father said. "In a sense, they're our oldest children, even though they're our smallest children."
Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate announced Friday it has started construction on four warehouses totaling 1.9 million square feet alon…
Two adults face numerous felony charges after allegedly leaving young children at home alone and near narcotics in Kenosha.
