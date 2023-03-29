James Lazahn Green IV, 23, of Racine, faces charges of bail jumping.
A jury found Zachariah Anderson guilty of all the criminal charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, in the death of R…
Recent visitors to the Pleasant Prairie Corner Bakery Cafe, 9250 76th St., found its doors locked and a sign on the door noting the location h…
A jury has been selected in the jury trial of the Illinois murder suspect accused of shooting a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department K-9 deputy…
A 16-year-old has been accused of beating his mother and her fiancé repeatedly with a baseball bat in their bed inside their Kenosha home earl…
A 7-year-old child suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after their mother struck a tree while driving intoxicated Wednesday evening…
