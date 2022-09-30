James Lee Williams III, 23, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole.
A 25-year-old Kenosha woman is facing numerous criminal charges after allegedly driving while intoxicated, crashing her vehicle and later thre…
A 28-year-old man is facing criminal charges for allegedly selling large amounts of cocaine laced with fentanyl in Kenosha.
A suspect wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm barricaded himself into a house on the 2400 block of 61st St. before being taken into c…
Las Margaritas, the Uptown Kenosha bar that two people were killed outside of earlier this month, has decided to close and has turned in its l…
An 18-year-old Kenosha man is facing numerous charges after allegedly striking a Kenosha Police officer and refusing to cooperate with law enf…
The Kenosha Police Department officially confirmed the identities of the two deceased victims of the Las Margaritas shooting on Sept. 18 as 33…
A 28-year-old Kenosha man is facing numerous charges after allegedly acting inappropriately in a backyard and then resisting officers when the…
The suspect allegedly denied involvement in the fire, but he also had singed hair and burns consistent with being close to the blaze, deputies said.
Change is hard — and often unwelcome at first blush.
SALEM LAKES — A 64-year-old Salem man who died following a two-vehicle, head-on crash in the 25900 block Highway F Tuesday afternoon, was iden…
