Jamie Edward Kovacevich

Jamie Edward Kovacevich

Jamie Edward Kovacevich, 45, of Salem, faces charges of possession of cocaine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (7th, 8th or 9th offense), bail jumping, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

