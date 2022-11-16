Jason Mario Cunningham, 18, of Kenosha, faces charges of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent of a felony, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, carrying a concealed weapon, vehicle operator flee/elude officer, bail jumping, and second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Jason Mario Cunningham
