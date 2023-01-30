 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jasuan Walter Goins

Jasuan Walter Goins

Jasuan Walter Goins, 23, of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, faces charges of take and drive vehicle without owner's consent, and resisting or obstructing an officer.

