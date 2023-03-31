Javeon Perry Mar 31, 2023 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NO PHOTO AVAILABLEJaveon Perry, 18, faces charges of probation and parole. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Corner Bakery Cafe closes in Pleasant Prairie after chain files bankruptcy Recent visitors to the Pleasant Prairie Corner Bakery Cafe, 9250 76th St., found its doors locked and a sign on the door noting the location h… Jury selected in trial of Allan Brown, man accused of shooting Kenosha County Sheriff K9 deputy A jury has been selected in the jury trial of the Illinois murder suspect accused of shooting a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department K-9 deputy… Man in critical condition after early Thursday incident in Downtown Kenosha; Racine Sheriff investigating A man is in critical condition after Kenosha Police responded to a person-in-crisis call in Downtown Kenosha Thursday morning. According to a … Teen charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after alleged attack with baseball bat A 16-year-old has been accused of beating his mother and her fiancé repeatedly with a baseball bat in their bed inside their Kenosha home earl… UPDATED: Zachariah Anderson found guilty of homicide, all other charges against him A jury found Zachariah Anderson guilty of all the criminal charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, in the death of R…