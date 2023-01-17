 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jay P. Jones

Jay P. Jones, 30, of Zion, Illinois, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver PCP, methcathinone or amphetamine (between 10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver prescriptions, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed knife.

