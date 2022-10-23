JD “Jay” and Georgia Owens of Kenosha mark 50th wedding anniversary

JD “Jay” and Georgia Owens of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary with a family party on Oct. 22 at their home.

Jay Owens met Georgia Smith through mutual friends. They were married on Oct. 21, 1972, and have lived in Kenosha the majority of their lives, with 20 years in Florida.

They have three children: Robert Owens, of McHenry Ill.; Lori Owens, of Kenosha; and Lisa Owens Oechler , deceased. They have four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Jay worked at Monarch Auto Supply, McCurdy Auto, MacWhyte Wire Rope, and Steadley Company in Florida, retiring in 1997. Georgia was a Registered Nurse. She worked at Kenosha Memorial Hospital now Froedtert South, various Florida hospitals, Pasco Community College as a nursing instructor, and at Aurora Medical Center Lakeland & Kenosha. She retired in 2015.

They are members of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? The four C's: communication, compromise, connection and commitment.