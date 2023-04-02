Jeff and Julie Frank of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, March 31.

Jeff Frank met Julie Constabile at St. Joseph Catholic School, where they were high school sweethearts. They were married on March 31, 1973, in Kenosha, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Kenosha. They have been residents for their entire lives.

They have four children: Tracie and Jason Young, Nicole and Kevin Davis, Jonathan and Katrina Frank, and Amanda Frank, all of Kenosha. They have eight grandchildren.

Jeff worked in the security industry starting in 1974 at Racine Private Police, a local family owned business and ending up retiring from Johnson Controls in 1996.

Julie worked in Kenosha Unified School District as a teacher starting in 1977 with most of her career at Durkee Elementary until it closed, and then was a part of the opening at Brass Elementary until her retirement in 2012.

Julie is an active board member of the Italian American Club. In their spare time they golf and hang out with their friends and family. Their eight grandchildren keep them busy and young.

Their keys to a successful and lasting relationship? Laughter, faith, communication, compromise and making good memories together.