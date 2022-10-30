Jeff and Linda Jenkins mark 50th wedding anniversary

Jeff and Linda Jenkins of New Lisbon marked their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 15 with a dinner gathering with family at Ishnala Supper Club overlooking Mirror Lake in Wisconsin.

Jeff Jenkins was introduced to Linda Duba by Linda’s best friend Cheri at the Wisconsin State Fair while they were performing in summer choir for Bradford High School. They were married on Oct. 28, 1972 at Kenosha St. Casimir Catholic Church.

They have three children: Matthew Jenkins of Milwaukee; Kyle Jenkins and Erin Mick of Milwaukee; and Katie and Sean McGinnis of Big Bend. They have four grandchildren.

Jeff worked at Ladish Tri-Clover Kenosha and for Alfa-Laval of Richmond, Va, retiring in 2016 after working 44 1/2 years. Linda worked for Virginia Urology in Richmond, Va., retiring in 2016.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Keep things light-hearted and never stop doing what you love with your love.