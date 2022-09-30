 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jeffrie Chase Lawson

Jeffrie Chase Lawson

Jeffrie Chase Lawson, 23, of Kenosha, faces charges of attempt to flee or elude an officer, possession of marijuana, and probation and parole.

