Jehovah's Witnesses return to pre-pandemic services

Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their trademark door-to-door ministry on Sept. 1 after a two and a half year suspension of the work was officially lifted, coinciding with a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program.

The decision to resume door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 13,000 congregations in the United States. Kingdom Halls were reopened April 1, witnessing in public places resumed May 31 and in-person conventions are being planned for 2023.

“I missed that personal connection,” said Abby Bockholt, who has been visiting neighbors in Kenosha with her husband. “When writing a letter or making a phone call, you have no idea what the other person is going through or thinking. It’s much harder to empathize with others when you can’t see their reactions.”

Pandemic response

The unprecedented suspension of public ministry was done to keep communities and congregants safe. Jehovah’s Witnesses had been preaching from house to house without interruption for more than 100 years through an economic depression, two world wars and global unrest, but COVID-19 demanded a different response.

Aaron Purvis, a national spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses, said that there was a great deal of excitement to return, although it could take some time to rebuild momentum.

“Anytime you haven’t done something for 30 months, it can take a little time to return fully,” Purvis said, laughing.

But with more than 20,000 newly baptized members in 2021 alone preparing to begin going door-to-door for the first time, Purvis had an optimistic outlook.

“It’s kind of like a first day of school,” Purvis said.

Although efforts have returned to pre-pandemic normal, Purvis said their members are told to be mindful about any health concerns when knocking on peoples’ doors.

“We have really tried to get across to our people to pay attention to the feelings of the household,” Purvis said. “We don’t want to put anyone on the spot. If anyone has any issues, they can always tell us. They won’t hurt our feelings.”

New Bible study

The move coincides with a global campaign to distribute a new interactive Bible study program available in hundreds of languages at no cost. The program comes in the form of a book, online publication or as an embedded feature within the organization’s free mobile application, JW Library. Released in late 2020, the interactive study platform combines text, video, illustrations and digital worksheets to help learners of all ages.

“This new study program is designed to match the learning needs of the 21st-century student,” said Robert Hendriks, another spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “We’re excited to begin sharing it with our neighbors as we return to making personal visits.”

The pandemic forced Jehovah’s Witnesses to quickly pivot to virtual meetings and conventions, while conducting their ministry exclusively through letters, phone calls and virtual Bible studies. This has led to growth in meeting attendance and the number of congregants, with more than 400,000 newly baptized witnesses joining the ranks of 120,000 congregations globally in just the first two years of the pandemic.

“I always enjoyed it when we were able to help others,” Bockholt said of being able to go door-to-door in the community. “Sometimes that was sharing a comforting thought from the Bible when they had just lost a loved one in death.”

She also enjoys giving practical help, carrying groceries or even helping work a printer.

“I am excited and eager to get back out there and talk to my neighbors,” Bockholt said. “Our community has been hit the last few years with the pandemic and social unrest.”

For more information about Jehovah’s Witnesses, their history, beliefs and activities, visit their official website, jw.org, with content available in more than 1,000 languages.