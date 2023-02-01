Jermaine Terry Sheppard, 28, of Vernon Hills, Illinois, faces charges of drive or operate vehicle without consent.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jermaine Terry Sheppard, 28, of Vernon Hills, Illinois, faces charges of drive or operate vehicle without consent.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A multiple-vehicle accident had traffic on Interstate 94 northbound backed up Friday afternoon as emergency crews tended to the scene and work…
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two women, ages 31 and 33, died as a result of a crash early Thursday morning on northbound Interstate 94.
A death Kenosha Police were investigating as “suspicious” now appears to have been a medical event, authorities said Thursday.
Scientists are weighing in on what it might mean.
A son of Mark and Julie Jensen testified Monday in the high-profile jury retrial of his father, the Pleasant Prairie man accused of poisoning …
A 31-year-old Kenosha man is in custody after attempting to flee Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie police units early Wednesday morning.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two women, ages 31 and 33, died as a result of a crash early Thursday morning on northbound Interstate 94.
On most weekends, Tyre Nichols would head to the city park, train his camera on the sky and wait for the sun to set.
Kenosha teens Audrey and Lindsey Ruth will be on their way across the Atlantic on Monday, to the scenic city of Rouen, France.
An indoor gun range and education facility is coming to the Village of Somers, with the Village Board approving a development agreement during…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.