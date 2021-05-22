Jerry J. Wells
1931 - 2021
Jerry J. Wells passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior on May 13, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer.
He was born on September 21, 1931. Jerry graduated in 1949 from Hammond High in Hammond, IN. He went on to receive a Bachelor's degree from Purdue University in 1953 and served his country with the Army during the Korean War. As an engineer Jerry traveled the world while working for Creamery Package, Sani-Matic & Alfa Laval. Married twice, Jerry is preceded in death by both Irene Wells and Eleanor Wells. He is survived by two children: Dale (Dee) Wells and Lynn (Michael) VanOrsdale; loved by Tom and Rhonda Rizzo and six grandchildren. In retirement, Jerry loved to garden when he wasn’t golfing and made a mean bread and butter pickle. Jerry truly enjoyed life (and a good martini). He surrounded himself with friends, neighbors and his partner for the last decade, Rose Marie Gingerelli.
Private Graveside Services with Full Military Honors will be held at St. George Cemetery. A Celebration of Jerry's life will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Petrified Springs Park Pavilion #5 at 4:00 p.m. All are welcome.
Bruch Funeral Home
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI 53142
262-652-8298
Visit Jerry's
Online Memorial Book