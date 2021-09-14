Jerry Smith's a fall season tradition

How do you know it's officially the fall season?

In Kenosha County, one of the telltale signs is the line of small pumpkins that outline Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm on highways L and EA in Somers.

The pumpkin patch — which has expanded its season in recent years to include summer festivals and a new Holiday Lights December event — is a Kenosha area tradition known for hand-painted pumpkin characters (which make for adorable Halloween photos).

In addition to the pumpkin characters — a tradition started decades ago by Rosemary Smith and continued by her daughter-in-law Amy Smith — visitors can enjoy hay rides, pony rides, a corn maze, a petting zoo and a “Giant Jumping Pillow.”

Another tradition is the farm's frosted sugar cookies. Also available: Gourmet caramel apples, apple cider doughnuts and other fall favorites. The farm also sells pumpkins, gourds and corn stalks for fall decorating.

Founded in 1975 and still owned and operated by the Smith family, the Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm draws visitors from Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and throughout the country every year. The family also operates Jerry Smith Feed & Seed Station and Jerry Smith Green Acres in Kenosha.