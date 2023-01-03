Jervell Dashaun Jones, 29, of Kenosha, faces charges of bail jumping, disorderly conduct, and battery.
A Milwaukee woman faces charges after allegedly stealing merchandise and fleeing from Pleasant Prairie Police, and all before crashing into a …
Pleasant Prairie Police Department is asking the public for help with locating a suspect in connection with several cases of stalking and crim…
An 18-year-old Kenosha man is facing criminal charges following a high-speed chase through a golf course.
A statement from Parkside Manor Assisted Living and Memory Care said an investigation into the death of an 89-year-old resident who died from …
Among the new species were 44 lizards, 30 ants, 14 flowering plants, 13 sea stars, seven fish, four sharks, three moths, two spiders and one toad.
A strong game plan, two turnovers and superior "want-to" powered the Badgers defense's performance in Jim Leonhard's last game on the Wisconsin sidelines.
An 89-year-old female resident of a Kenosha assisted-living facility and memory care center was found dead outside the facility on Dec. 19.
Nick Cannon has expanded his family once again.
In Kenosha, you can plunge, drum or hike your way into the new year.
There’s nothing like starting the new year with a crisp dive into frigid Lake Michigan with hundreds of other area residents.
