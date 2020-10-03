Jesse Aguilera: Wishing for a moderate third party candidate.

With Trump's re-election, I see nothing but chaos and further dismantling of our system of checks and balance so necessary in a free society, trashing our laws to suit his needs, spewing rhetoric to incite further lawlessness to bring on the "police state" to fulfill his idea of law and order

This November is our chance to rid our country of the person who has done more to destroy our standing throughout the world and is willing to destroy America as we know it. Trump likes the dictators of the world. Trump's extreme liking and admiration of Vladimir Putin is a prime example of how Trump would like to be in complete control of this country. Putin and other dictators around the world exercise control with fear and intimidation of their citizens, with no accountability for their actions, except to themselves.

The Congress, Justice Department and soon the Supreme Court will be under Trump's control. If you are not concerned now, wait and see what happens if Trump is elected to a second term, then it will be too late. Unfortunately, the opposing candidate, Joe Biden, isn't much better, coming with a socialist agenda led by the likes of Elizabeth Warren, A.O.C. and others.

Wishing for a moderate third-party candidate.

Jess Aguilera

Pleasant Prairie

