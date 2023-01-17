 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jessie Lee Hurley Jr.

Jessie Lee Hurley Jr., 39, of Kenosha, faces charges of contempt of court (disobey order), probation and parole, resisting or obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property, stalking, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass to dwelling, and battery.

