Jim and Linda Gifford mark their 50th wedding anniversary

Jim and Linda Gifford of Kansasville marked their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner on Oct. 21 at Michael’s on the Lake.

Jim Gifford met Linda MacPherson through a mutual friend. They were married on Oct. 21, 1972, at Holy Rosary Church in Kenosha. They lived in Kenosha for 32 years and in Brighton for 18 years.

They have two children: Daniel J. Gifford of Brighton, and Peter J. Gifford and Christine Holtz of St. Louis, Mo. They have three grandchildren.

Jim worked at Snap-on Tools, retiring in 2004, and at Red’s Roller Rink/Great Skate, retiring in 2004; and at nestle USA, retiring in 2019. Linda worked at Red’s Roller Rink/Great Skate, retiring in 2004.

Jim joined the Army National Guard in 1972 and retired as a Command Sergeant Major after 40 years of service.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? A good sense of humor, mutual interests and love of family.

