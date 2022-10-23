Jim Polzin: Badgers deliver big in win over Purdue

The three-word text message from a loyal University of Wisconsin football fan arrived at 3:02 p.m. Saturday, about 20 minutes after kickoff at Camp Randall Stadium.

What the hell?

The 83-year-old woman living in Green Bay was unhappy that ESPN was late getting to the game between the Badgers and Purdue but ecstatic when she saw UW already had built a two-touchdown lead. And more than a little surprised, too.

Join the club because even some of the Badgers never would have predicted a performance like the one they delivered in a 35-24 victory over the Boilermakers.

That final score is deceiving because the combination of UW taking its foot off the gas pedal a bit and two head-scratching calls that went against the Badgers allowed Purdue to avoid a rout. But this one was never in doubt: UW jumped out to a 21-0 lead after one quarter and had a 25-point cushion less than a minute into the second half.

“Watching Purdue on film, they were a great team,” UW linebacker Jake Chaney said. “I’m not going to lie to you, I didn’t expect us to beat them like we did today. That’s just a great confidence-booster for everybody.”

What it means in the grand scheme of things is that the Badgers (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) moved one step closer to becoming bowl eligible. It’s also a notch on UW coach Jim Leonhard’s belt in his bid to have the interim tag removed from his title because he had his team ready to play after a demoralizing defeat to Michigan State in two overtimes last week.

And perhaps a game like this provides a little hope within a fan base that understandably is skeptical about where this program is headed.

One of Leonhard’s calling cards is his brutal honesty, and he provided exactly that while addressing his team this week. Nobody needed to remind the Badgers that their most recent home game, a 34-10 loss to Illinois on Oct. 1, was the dagger that cost Paul Chryst his job after a run of seven-plus seasons leading UW.

There were a lot of boos that day. And a lot of empty seats early in the fourth quarter. Leonhard expected support from fans but also a healthy dose of skepticism, especially considering the way the Badgers lost a week ago.

“He was like, 'You think we’re going to be walking into a stadium that’s going to be rocking? No, they’re going to be sitting there, arms crossed, saying, 'All right, let’s see who I came to watch today,’” UW senior safety John Torchio said.

“So to start like that … it felt really good. Not that people are against, but it felt good to prove that we are good enough. This is who we can be.”

All those times this season in which players talked about how much talent there was on this roster, about how a lack of execution was the main thing standing between them and more rewarding results? This — especially that first quarter — was what they envisioned they could be.

It began with UW going 76 yards in six plays, with Graham Mertz finding Skyler Bell on two chunk throws that produced a combined 56 yards. Mertz and Bell opened the scoring by connecting on a gorgeous 29-yard completion.

“I thought we started fast, just the way we wanted to,” Bell said. “Come out and punch them in the mouth a little bit, get them on their heels.”

It continued with Torchio stepping in front of an Aidan O’Connell pass on Purdue’s third play from scrimmage and returning it 31 yards for a touchdown.

It ended after a bend-but-don’t-break series for the defense with Chimere Dike scoring on a 3-yard pass from Mertz to cap a drive that included a 41-yard run by Braelon Allen.

UW 21, Purdue 0, with 2:38 still remaining in the first quarter.

“That’s what you hope every week,” Leonhard said. “It's not always that clean, but I think the energy, the attention to detail early in the game, just doing your job and finishing plays. That's all you can ask your players to do and being willing to make adjustments and communicate on the field and on the sideline.

“Our guys did a great job of that early in the game. They had confidence in what we were asking them to do, and they finished. They made some big plays and got a ton of momentum and energy in the stadium.”

The second quarter wasn’t nearly as clean and there was even a chance for Purdue to build some momentum heading into halftime. But that rally never materialized, and UW ended all hopes of a comeback before a minute was gone in the second half.

Torchio came up with his second pick to set up the UW offense at the Purdue 14, and Allen scooted into the end zone two plays later.

“That’s what we look like,” Torchio said, “when we do our jobs and execute.”

But can the Badgers do it again … and again … and again? There was hope that UW had turned a corner two weeks ago when it slaughtered Northwestern, but that optimism faded during a letdown in East Lansing.

Can Mertz, who was 13 of 21 for 203 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers, author back-to-back solid performances? Can rookie offensive coordinator Bobby Engram be aggressive and mix it up the way he did at Northwestern and again Saturday, or will he revert to a run-heavy game plan like we saw at Michigan State? Will this team be resilient in future games if it doesn’t sprint out of the gates the way it did against the Boilermakers?

Was this real, something that can be repeated when UW returns to action in two weeks against Maryland after a much-needed off week? Or was it just a fluke?

“In my opinion, we can’t get too high, can’t get too low,” UW outside linebacker Darryl Peterson said. “We beat Northwestern pretty good and then lost the next week. This bye week will be good for us to kind of get people back healthy, get people where we need to be and get back on track, stay on track.”

It’s fair to say there were a lot of UW fans who were wondering the same thing as the special lady who reached out to me early in the game Saturday.

And I agree, Mom. Where the hell has this been all season?