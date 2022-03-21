Jim Polzin: Badgers' demise wasn't too surprising

MILWAUKEE — This was how it was going to end at some point, it was just a matter of when and where.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team managed to win a share of the Big Ten title despite being a poor 3-point shooting team. It emerged from that 20-game grind with a championship trophy despite relying almost exclusively on its starting five, with Johnny Davis carrying a large share of that load.

But it was impossible to envision UW winning six consecutive games to achieve ultimate glory in the NCAA Tournament, and even four victories in a row seemed unlikely for a team that couldn’t shoot straight and had no quality depth.

In the end, that win total in the Big Dance reached just one before the Badgers’ two major weaknesses came back to haunt them. A 54-49 loss to Iowa State on Sunday night in a second-round game at Fiserv Forum will be a difficult pill to swallow, but the reasons for it shouldn’t shock anyone who watched this group overachieve this season.

Let’s start with the obvious: Not having Chucky Hepburn on the floor for the final 24 minutes, 37 seconds of the game — the freshman point guard left with a lower left leg injury — resulted in the Badgers’ offense going from subpar to all-out struggle.

The absence of Hepburn exposed UW’s shaky depth. Backup point guard Lorne Bowman II has been away from the team for the past month with what UW called a non-COVID illness, meaning the Badgers had to turn to Brad Davison to run the point and Jahcobi Neath to take on an expanded role.

Neath offered little in 11 minutes, Jordan Davis wasn’t the answer off the bench and Badgers coach Greg Gard was so desperate in his search for a spark on offense that he inserted seldom-used walk-on Isaac Lindsey into the game for 100 seconds.

What UW needed was for someone — anyone — to knock down an open shot. The Badgers instead went 2 of 22 from 3-point range, missing 15 consecutive attempts at one point before Jordan Davis made a heave in the final minute.

What was staggering was how many of those 20 misses from beyond the arc came on quality looks, and how wayward some of those attempts ended up being.

“I don’t like to micromanage shots,” Gard said. “I can’t yell them into shooting better. When you have open shots, you’ve got to take them. This is an intense moment. Is the pressure there with it? Yeah, the pressure’s real.”

Again, this wasn’t a new issue. UW was one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the nation. This performance dropped its season average to 30.7%, the program’s second-worst showing from behind the arc behind only to the 1997-98 team (29.7%) that finished 12-19 and won just three Big Ten games.

UW overcame its shooting woes and lack of depth time after time this season because it was gritty and had a superstar. Not Sunday, because it ran into an opponent that was just as gritty and Davis couldn’t come up with one of his trademark superhuman performances.

Who ever could have imagined Iowa State’s Gabe Kalscheur, who played three so-so seasons at Minnesota before landing with the Cyclones, would be the best player on the floor. While Iowa State had its own struggles on offense, including a woeful 7-for-24 shooting performance at the rim, Kalscheur made big shot after big shot and finished with a game-high 22 points.

He looked Davis-esque at times.

Davis, on the other hand, has been the solution so often this season for UW and yet was part of the problem against the Cyclones. He never found a rhythm and finished 4 of 16 from the field. The sophomore wing also had four of UW’s season-high 17 turnovers, looking discombobulated by Iowa State’s aggressive defense that included tons of pressure and, ahem, a hands-on approach.

But Davis wasn’t alone in getting flustered. Junior forward Tyler Wahl, facing constant double-teams, finished with no assists and three turnovers in 25 foul-plagued minutes.

“They put a really good pressure defense, they did a really good job of taking away passing lanes,” Davis said. “I just think that we just straight-up missed shots and didn’t share the ball the way we were supposed to.”

Davison untucked his jersey and looked to the sky as the final buzzer sounded. Davis took a seat at the end of the bench before joining the handshake line.

The Badgers were angry and hurt, and rightfully so. This was a disappointing end to an otherwise remarkable season.

But this loss only showed what we knew all along: This Badgers basketball team was highly successful and yet deeply flawed at the same time.

