Jim Polzin: Badgers disappoint against the Spartans; now 1-3 in Big Ten

Jim Leonhard answered the question with a brutal honesty that has been refreshing during his first 14 days on the job as the interim coach for the University of Wisconsin football team.

It was a good response, delivered with plenty of insight, and everything Leonhard said was accurate. But there may have been an answer within Leonhard’s answer that is too painful even for even him to admit during a disappointing season that got even worse for the Badgers on Saturday night at Spartan Stadium.

A 34-28 loss to Michigan State in two overtimes will go down as the first loss of the Leonhard era, and the setback moved UW (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) one step closer to watching bowl season from home for the first time since 2001.

Saying it’s been an unusual 2022 campaign is an understatement, and yet here the Badgers are, below .500 with five games remaining in the regular season, still searching for answers on multiple fronts. One conclusion I came to while waiting for Leonhard to arrive to his postgame news conference was that UW still is searching for an identity, which sounds bad considering it’s mid-October, and yet Leonhard agreed with that notion when asked about it.

“That’s been a struggle and that’s why we are where we are,” he said after UW fell to a team that hadn’t won in more than a month. “Offensively, inconsistent running and throwing the ball. We’ve done some great things at times, but not consistently enough. And defensively, I think it’s been very similar. When we’ve needed to show up big, we haven’t gotten it done. And we have to find ways as coaches to help them out; and players, when their number is called, they have to execute.

“I would say it’s still up in the air on what the true identity of this team is, and that’s why we haven’t had the success that we all anticipated.”

Or maybe buried inside that 103-word answer is a sad reality that UW is too inconsistent to build the season-saving momentum it needs, that its ceiling is mediocrity, that its identity is a team with more flaws with strengths.

Let’s stop to examine the Badgers’ record at this point. Remove a beatdown at Ohio State, a legitimate national title contender, and UW has two losses at home and one on the road to a team that was riding a four-game losing streak and looked on the verge of being ready to quit after UW jumped out to an early lead. UW has a victory over an FCS team (Illinois State) and beaten a pair of FBS teams with a combined two wins this season.

That’s a run-of-the-mill resume for a team that expected much, much more.

At least UW teams in the recent past had a defense that could be counted on, one that kept it in games and sometimes did almost all of the heavy lifting by itself.

That’s not the case this season. Not even close.

The issues that have plagued this defense all season — missed tackles and a secondary that gets torched far too often — were on display with the game on the line against the Spartans. Cornerback Ricardo Hallman got picked on the most, but transfers Jay Shaw and Justin Clark also made big mistakes that led to big plays for a Michigan State offense that finished with 290 yards through the air.

Meanwhile, the offense hums at times while hibernating for long stretches. Quarterback Graham Mertz has made throws that make you go “wow” and others that make you go “ugh.” He finished with one interception against Michigan State but probably should have had three, and he managed only 131 yards through the air against the worst pass defense in the Big Ten.

“There’s a lot of ball left, and I know this team will be ready,” Mertz said. “I know these leaders are ready to lead, coaches are ready to coach and we’re hungry. No matter what anybody says, we’re hungry. We’re going to keep playing for each other.”

That sounds great, but Mertz’s words would be more believable if we hadn’t seen over and over this season that the Badgers can’t string together positive results.

UW beat Northwestern last week after getting through the emotional turmoil caused by the shocking news that Paul Chryst had been fired, an impressive victory considering the circumstances. The Badgers played clean football and appeared ready to turn a corner.

Nope. Michigan State seemed willing to hand UW the game, committing nine penalties for 103 yards to go with some questionable coaching decisions, and the Badgers wouldn’t take it.

They had eight penalties of their own for 72 yards and two costly turnovers. They've shot themselves in the foot so many times this season that the only thing that remains is pieces of bone and some cartilage.

“I think every game is a chapter in the book,” UW linebacker Maema Njongmeta said. “Every chapter, the characters in the book define themselves. There’s adversity, there’s wins, there’s trials, there’s tribulations, and I think we’re forming that identity still because it’s a day-by-day process.

“One thing I like and I’m going to cherish for a long time is the effort and the fight that we had today. Maybe we had some previous losses where people gave up or threw in the towel before it was time. There was no quit today. There was no quit.”

Perhaps UW’s identity is exactly what its record states: 3-4 overall, 1-3 in the Big Ten, an also-ran in a bad division.

A team that is what it is at this point of the season with little chance of changing.

“I’m sure someone would love to write that in a newspaper,” Njongmeta said, “but I don’t think that’s who this team is.”

Maybe not, but there’s only one thing the Badgers can do over the final five games of the season: Prove it’s something different, which may require identity theft or a miracle.