Jim Polzin: Badgers may have hit rock bottom

In case you’re wondering, the most lopsided defeat in University of Wisconsin football history came two games into the program’s second season of existence.

I know that because I spent part of the first quarter Saturday night combing through the Badgers’ fact book for that information. That’s how ugly and out of hand this Big Ten Conference opener was before 15 minutes even had elapsed off the clock at Ohio Stadium.

The fact that record didn’t get broken doesn’t make a 52-21 loss to No. 3 Ohio State any less ignominious for UW, which was humiliated on national television. Buckeyes fans showed up dressed in black and this ending up feeling like a funeral for the visiting team, a proud program getting pointed at and made fun of during a procession that lasted three-plus hours.

The final score didn't tell the whole story considering the Badgers were in a 28-0 hole 16 minutes, 27 seconds into the game. It still ended up matching the most lopsided defeat of the Paul Chryst era, but this felt way different than a 38-7 beatdown in this same stadium back in 2019. UW was at least in that game for a half; this one felt like it was over before 3 minutes had even elapsed.

And so began the search through the record books to find a low point. It came Nov. 15, 1890, a 63-0 loss at Minnesota. It’s hard to say if UW fans were calling for Ted Mestre’s job after that one but probably not: The Badgers had beaten UW-Whitewater 106-0 in the season opener two weeks earlier.

There was no email or Twitter back then to vent to a columnist that the program needs a new leader. But those outlets exist now and, believe me, I hear the unhappiness loud and clear.

Is Chryst aware of it? If he wasn’t already, he is now because the second question of his news conference late Saturday night began with me letting him know that some fans were concerned about the direction of the program even before this disgraceful performance.

And what is his message to you?

“My message to our team is, yeah, we don’t want to be where we’re at right now,” Chryst said. “But we’ve got an opportunity to go forward. And I care about our fans, but what I care most about is our team, and I feel good about the group of guys that I get to be around and coach and appreciate and feel good about the staff that I get to work with.

“And I get, I get people not being happy with where we’re at right now. They’re no more disappointed than anyone in the program is. But I also know that, you know what, we come back and we’ve got to bounce back from this stuff and that’s part of it. I want to have a team that people are proud of, but (my) biggest concern is getting our guys to play good football.”

That’s not happening right now, at least against quality competition. UW is 19-13 overall and 14-10 against Big Ten opponents since midway through the 2019 season, a stretch that began with a shocking loss at Illinois a week before that aforementioned shellacking in this house of horrors.

An optimist might point to what happened after that 31-point loss to the Buckeyes: UW responded by closing the regular season with four consecutive wins to claim the Big Ten West Division title and earn a rematch with Ohio State that went better but still didn’t result in a win.

Chryst and his players seem to believe the Badgers have that type of response in them again. We’ll all find out together.

“You can’t hide from what happened, right?” Chryst said. “You’ve got to own it and then you’ve also got to own your response. And I don’t think there’s anyone that doesn’t own that and, like I said, I feel good with this group about the response. Now we’ve got to go do it.

“But you can’t hide from it. That’s what’s great about this game. There is no hiding and you’ve got to play the game, play each game, but I do know it’s a team sport and you’ve got to be together and that part I do feel that we’ve got that.”

The only three players to speak to the media after the game were captains Keeanu Benton, Nick Herbig and Graham Mertz. That was their choice, Herbig said, because it was important for the team’s leaders to be the voice of the team.

That frankly was probably a wise move.

The week began with UW players and coaches embracing the fact this was a big game, but the Badgers were a no-show until the game was out of reach. The first quarter-plus looked like varsity vs. JV, like what UW did to New Mexico State in a 66-7 rout last week.

But the Badgers never should be on the receiving end of a whipping like this, regardless of the obvious gap in talent that continues to grow wider by the year.

“I wouldn’t say I’m shocked,” Benton said when asked about how the tone was set in the first quarter. “We came out to fight and that’s what we were doing. It just so happened the score looked like it did. ... This is my team and this is what we do, so we’re going to have to keep fighting.”

Benton said bouncing back from a loss like this one will require “staying together” and that the onus is on the team’s leaders to set younger players on a “straight path to success”

Mertz jumped in when Benton was finished with his answer.

“Fans, everybody, feels pain after that,” Mertz said. “Who do you think feels it the most, and who do you think is going to use that as fuel the most? There’s no team that is going to respond the way we do this next week. We’re going to learn from it.”

My response to disgruntled fans, particularly since the home loss to Washington State earlier this month, has been that I didn’t think the seat under Chryst was even remotely warm because that’s not how UW operates.

I’ll stand by that statement. One I’m not so confident about is a prediction that next season could be a special one for the Badgers because most of their key players should be back on both sides of the ball.

A shellacking like this makes any forecast of greatness in 2023 seem silly. A more pertinent question needs to be answered first: Was this rock bottom or is the worse yet to come?