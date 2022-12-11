Jim Polzin: Badgers put on a show until the very end

As his players gathered in front of the student section to sing “Varsity” one last time this season, University of Wisconsin volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield stood by his team’s bench late Saturday night, watching with his arms behind his back.

He broke that gaze to take one last look up at the giant video board at the UW Field House, perhaps just to make sure he could believe what he was seeing. Yep, the bad news was still there: Pittsburgh in five sets, 23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 19-25, 15-13. The thinnest of margins, and so it’s the Panthers off to the Final Four while the defending champion Badgers come to grips with their hopes of a repeat dashed.

Sheffield was composed and gracious in defeat as he addressed the media a short while later. The last question he was asked was about the growth of this sport, a perfect set to be spiked by a man who’s constantly fighting for volleyball to get its due.

“How many sporting events can offer that?” Sheffield said. “That compelling, that dramatic.”

Point, Sheffield.

He’d arrived for work on Saturday morning, well before the 7 p.m. start to the match, and there already were fans waiting in line 11½ hours prior to the first serve. They’d end up getting every penny’s worth out of that ticket.

UW fans didn’t see their team win, but they witnessed great theater over the course of a 3-hour, 7-minute match. Let’s make this clear, too: The Badgers didn’t lose; they were beaten, an important point of distinction.

“We just have a lot of respect for this program,” Pitt coach Dan Fisher said. “It’s easy to see why they’re great.”

The NCAA moved away from neutral-site venues for volleyball regionals in 2016, leaving behind stale environments for energy-filled matches played on campuses. It was a great move, albeit a major advantage for the top four seeds.

Take this matchup, for example: There wasn’t much separating the profiles of UW and Pitt when this tournament began earlier this month. The Badgers won the Big Ten and deserved a No. 1 seed. The Panthers had a case for one as well after sharing the ACC crown with Louisville, two rivals who will now meet in the Final Four.

Pitt was No. 3 in the RPI, one spot ahead of UW, but the Badgers were awarded the third overall seed while the Panthers were forced to hit the road for the second weekend. Two teams, separated by a paper-thin margin, on a collision course for the regional final; one of them having to overcome both an opponent and the boisterous, packed house that brought the noise for 187 minutes.

So kudos to the Panthers (31-3) for fighting through all of that. They were poised, relentless and tough. They felt in control for much of this match. Even when it felt like the match was slipping away, those moments when the Field House was shaking, Pitt would answer with a big point to shush the crowd.

“I don’t know how much I can tell you about the Xs and Os,” Fisher said. “We just found a way.”

The Xs and Os don’t make sense in some ways. The Badgers came out ahead in hitting percentage (.266-.217), blocks (12-7) and kills (74-67).

But Pitt won the serving category: Eight aces with only four errors, compared to four aces and nine service errors for the Badgers.

UW (28-4) rallied from a 17-10 deficit to win the first set. It rallied from an 11-6 deficit in the fifth set to take a one-point lead late in the match. Bodies were flying everywhere, coaches’ challenges were exhausted, nerves were frayed throughout the building.

Pitt trailed 13-12 in the decisive set but won the next point. At that moment, both teams had scored 105 points in the match.

But the Panthers scored the next two — the most important two — and Courtney Buzzerio’s 18th kill ended the match at 10:10 p.m.

“The reality is,” Fisher said, “the game could have gone either way.”

But it went the Panthers’ way. After that final check of the score, and the final note of “Varsity” had played, Sheffield made his way to the edge of the court and waited for his four departing seniors. There was a group hug between Shanel Bramschreiber, Liz Gregorski, Danielle Hart and Anna MacDonald, then individual hugs from Sheffield as each of them made their way to the locker room.

Sheffield saved Hart, the most-decorated member of that foursome, for last. She had just wrapped up her sixth season the program, a run that included watching last season’s championship run from the sidelines after tearing her ACL early in the season, and now her final season had ended prematurely in a different kind of pain.

Their squeeze was tight, Sheffield and Hart refusing to let go. Hart emerged from it and wiped her eyes, one final memorable moment in a night that was loud, intense and, by the end, emotional, too.