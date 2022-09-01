Jim Polzin: Badgers' schedule is light on heavies

The 2022 home schedule for the University of Wisconsin football team is dull, and that’s coming from someone who doesn’t even have to fork over any money to get into games.

It’s not the worst one in recent memory — none of the Badgers’ seven visitors in 2018 had posted a winning record the previous season — but it comes close. Minnesota and Purdue were nine-win teams in 2021, while Maryland and Washington State also were bowl teams. The remaining three teams that will make the trek to Madison this season were a combined 11-24 a season ago.

The biggest name on the schedule is not a team but a man: Bret Bielema makes his return to Camp Randall Stadium on Oct. 1 when UW hosts Illinois.

Who’s to blame for this blah array of guests? Well, nobody in particular.

The Badgers have no control over their Big Ten schedule and the draw this season is a stark contrast to a 2021 home slate that featured Penn State, Michigan, Iowa and Nebraska.

UW athletic director Chris McIntosh acknowledged that "volatility" and said it’s being addressed at a conference level.

“We’re not alone in that in the Big Ten,” he said last week. “It’s an aspect of the scheduling that the conference is aware of and we’re confident that we’re taking it into consideration as we consider future scheduling models.”

Can McIntosh and Co. be criticized for the weak nonconference portion of this schedule that includes home games against Illinois State, Washington State and New Mexico State? Maybe a little, but anybody who has paid attention to scheduling over the years knows it’s like putting together a puzzle with the pieces upside down.

There are budgets to consider, a limited amount of open dates to work with and simple supply-and-demand issues at play. All are factors that make scheduling a complicated process.

Washington State is hardly a sexy name, but the Cougars are the star of this season’s nonconference slate by default. This home-and-home series, which will conclude next season in Pullman, was arranged in 2006 and originally set for 2014 and 2015 before being rescheduled.

The Cougars are coached by Jake Dickert, who played at UW-Stevens Point, so that’s a neat storyline. But this matchup would be more interesting if pirate aficionado Mike Leach hadn’t left Washington State for Mississippi State three years ago.

It’s slightly annoying that the Badgers are opening the season against Illinois State, or that they’re even playing a program from the Football Championship Subdivision (formerly Division 1-AA) at all. But the reason for that comes down to Econ 101.

You may remember in 2014 that then-Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany instructed the 14 members of the conference to wean themselves off FCS opponents. The plan was to upgrade nonconference schedules so Big Ten teams could enhance their profiles for what was then the new College Football Playoff.

UW hosted Western Illinois that season and that was supposed to be the last we saw of FCS teams. Not so fast, my friends. This Illinois State game is the first of four games UW has scheduled against opponents from that level over the span of six seasons: South Dakota visits in 2024, Western Illinois in 2026 and Southern Illinois in 2027.

Doing so saves UW a lot of money. It will pay Illinois State $550,000 for this game, not all that big of an increase from the $450,000 it paid Western Illinois eight years ago.

The going rate for buy games against FBS teams, meanwhile, continues to spin out of control. UW is paying New Mexico State $1.4 million, so it’s saving a good chunk of change by going the FCS route considering it would be paying a similar amount to host an independent or Group of Five opponent.

What kind of upgrade in the level of competition are the Badgers getting for that $850,000? None at all, it would seem. In fact, Illinois State (4-7) finished 35 spots higher than New Mexico State (2-10) in the Sagarin Ratings last season.

By the way, it’s not just UW that has strayed from that memo Delany put out in 2014: Every team in the Big Ten West is hosting an FCS program this season.

What piques my interest is how schedules will look once UCLA and Southern Cal join the Big Ten in 2024. There’s talk of going to a 10-game conference schedule, and there are positives and negatives to doing that.

McIntosh said players ideally would get to visit every Big Ten venue over the course of their careers. That’s easier to do with a 10-game schedule. It’s also easier to achieve some semblance of schedule balance the more that number of conference games grows.

But there’s a tradeoff. A 10-game Big Ten schedule would be a grind both physically and mentally on players, and those issues shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Something has to go from the nonconference slate if the Big Ten does go to 10 games and, using this year’s schedule as an example, it probably wouldn’t be the Illinois State or New Mexico State games. My hunch is that power-conference matchups would be in jeopardy.

UW has home-and-home series with Alabama, Pittsburgh, Utah and Virginia Tech lined up on future schedules. Just to be clear, I’m not saying those particular matchups are in danger of being wiped out. I sure hope not anyway. But I do wonder if a move to a 10-game conference schedule would prevent UW and others from scheduling future marquee matchups in nonconference play.

McIntosh said “everything is up for consideration” while noting that fan expectations, program needs and the desires of media partners are considered when putting together schedules.

“There’s an expectation here across all these constituents that we’re playing in big games,” he said. “It’s what our players come here to play in, it’s what the program is built on, it’s what the fans expect. Big games are obviously great for TV; our partners like them because fans tune into them.

“That’s the desire, to create big games, big moments, memorable experiences for our players and for our fans, and that’s the direction that we’re heading.”

But not this season. Unfortunately for ticket holders, the best games on UW’s schedule are being played outside of Madison.