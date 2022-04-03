Jim Polzin: Badgers' Sheridan heads into 42nd season

There he stood on the McClain Center turf this week, 41 seasons in coaching under his belt and in the midst of preparations for campaign No. 42. Bill Sheridan was explaining why there’s no end date anytime in the near future when he decided to make a point by showing rather than telling.

The Badgers new inside linebackers coach, decked out in University of Wisconsin football clothing — three shades of gray from hat to hoodie to sweatpants — stood there posing as if he were a model. “We wear sweats to work every day,” Sheridan said.

So, yeah, the whistle will remain around Sheridan’s neck for a while longer if he has anything to say about it. He’s 63 going on 23, a coaching lifer who acts as though he’s a graduate assistant experiencing all of this for the first time.

“He has not reached the end in any sense of the word,” UW sophomore Maema Njongmeta said. “This man has a spring in his step. He’s super energetic.”

Njongmeta paused his answer to defend his coach. “Were you calling him old?” Njongmeta asked. When told that, no, it was Sheridan who used that description — “old as dirt,” he’d earlier quipped to reporters — Njongmeta shook his head. “He was being humble,” he said. “That man is young as the day is long. He’s a good coach.”

This is Sheridan’s 15th stop, and let’s start at the end. It’s possible you never had heard of Sheridan before reports surfaced he was going to fill an opening on UW coach Paul Chryst’s staff. Don’t feel bad: I was unfamiliar with Sheridan even though he’d spent time at two Big Ten programs, coached in the NFL for 13 seasons and in 2016 was selected by Sports Illustrated as the linebackers coach on the “NFL’s Dream Coaching Staff.”

But two UW assistants were quite familiar with Sheridan and had approached Chryst independently to nominate Sheridan for consideration. UW offensive line coach Bob Bostad had worked with Sheridan in Tampa Bay, where Sheridan was the Buccaneers defensive coordinator in 2012 and ’13. And Bobby April III had known Sheridan for a long time because April’s father was a longtime NFL assistant.

In fact, the younger April and Sheridan had been plotting this scenario for at least five years. They figured it was only a matter of time before Bostad returned to coaching the offensive line, his passion. When that inevitable transition took place, it would open the inside linebackers spot at UW and perhaps Sheridan could slide right into the role. That moment came in early January when Joe Rudolph left for Virginia Tech and Sheridan, who was at Air Force, was ready to pounce on it.

But what about the beginning? That’s a fascinating tale as well.

Sheridan, the youngest in a family of 12, knew he wanted to go into coaching 50 years ago. Sheridan’s father died when he was 10, but he had no shortage of male role models to lean on after that loss. There were seven older brothers to look up to and quality youth coaches in baseball, basketball and football, too.

There was a friend whose father also took Sheridan under his wing. That man had a brother named Al Fracassa, a high school coaching legend in Michigan. Sheridan became a regular at Birmingham Brother Rice games, tagging along with his friend’s family and watching Fracassa pile up win after win after win. Fracassa had 430 of them by the time he retired — a Michigan record at the time — along with nine state titles, more than 300 players who went on to play college football and 13 who made it to the NFL.

Fracassa had inspired many and Sheridan was on that list. Sheridan knew he wanted to be a high school football coach by the age of 13. Nearly a decade later, after playing linebacker at Grand Valley State for four seasons, Sheridan landed a job on the staff at Shrine Catholic High School in the Detroit suburb of Royal Oak. There, he worked under another prep coaching legend with a ton of connections, Jim MacDougall.

The plan was simple for Sheridan: Learn the ropes for four seasons as an assistant and he’d be ready to run his own high school program. So much for that strategy. “Four years come and go,” Sheridan said, “and I couldn’t even get a sniff.”

That may have turned out to be a blessing in disguise. Sheridan called an audible, sending out resumes to Michigan, Michigan State, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan and Western Michigan, hoping to slide into a graduate assistant role. He landed one at Eastern Michigan, a program led by his college coach, Jim Harkema, and Sheridan resigned from his job teaching physical education and spent the spring coaching tight ends for the Eagles.

But then Michigan had a grad assistant spot open suddenly and placed a call to Sheridan that summer to see if he still was interested. Of course he was, so Sheridan drove over to Ann Arbor and interviewed for the job with Wolverines coach Bo Schembechler. When Schembechler said he was hesitant to hire someone whose wife was pregnant, Sheridan pleaded with him that he could manage it all.

Sheridan has learned from dozens of fellow coaches over the years and asking him to narrow who made the biggest impact is a difficult task, but he settled on two: Gary Moeller, who was Michigan’s defensive coordinator during Sheridan’s grad assistant stint, and Nick Saban, who was Sheridan’s boss at Michigan State about a decade later.

In between and after those Big Ten stints, Sheridan spent time at Maine, Cincinnati, Army and Notre Dame before coming full circle and taking a job on Lloyd Carr’s staff at Michigan. After three seasons with the Wolverines came another big break: New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin was calling around looking for a linebackers coach in 2005 and was given Sheridan’s name by a mutual friend in the coaching business.

Sheridan was hired by the Giants and spent five seasons in New York, including one as a defensive coordinator. He went from there to Miami, then Tampa Bay, then Detroit before returning to the college ranks in 2018 with Boston College.

Shame on me for going this long without mentioning Jaycine Sheridan, the woman behind the coach. They’ve been married for 38 years, Jaycine making move after move until deciding it was best for the family to remain in Michigan to watch over the couple’s four children while maintaining a long-distance relationship with Bill after he made the move to the NFL.

“I would never be able to do this without her totally understanding the deal and her handling everything else,” Sheridan said. “I’ve never written a check. I’ve never paid a bill. She raised our kids. She’s unique and spectacular.”

Two of the Sheridan’s sons have gone into coaching. Nick, who played quarterback at Michigan, is the tight ends coach at Washington after spending the previous two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Indiana. Mark Sheridan is a senior defensive analyst at Virginia.

There are grandchildren to dote on, and that ultimately may be the thing that convinces Bill and Jaycine it’s time for him to retire from coaching. How soon might that be? He tossed out age 70 as a possibility. Five-plus weeks into his job at UW, the 15th stop on his coaching tour is everything he thought it would be and more.

“Loving it,” Sheridan said. “Honestly, if I could ride it out here, I would be jacked out of my mind. I will do this until I can’t or until Paul gets sick of looking at me.”

Jim Polzin is a columnist for Lee Newspapers.

