The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is the No. 12 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. The Badgers are still alive for an at-large NCAA Tournament berth.

That both of those sentences can be true speaks to what’s been a wild and wacky season for both UW and the Big Ten.

Here’s what we know after the Badgers escaped a disaster by pulling out a 71-67 win at Minnesota on Sunday night in Minneapolis: The Badgers have work to do this week in Chicago.

Here’s where it gets cloudy: Just how much work exactly is unclear.

The Badgers (17-13), who finished in a tie for 11th place, will open Big Ten tournament play at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with a first-round game against Ohio State (13-18). Iowa (19-12), the No. 5 seed, will play the winner of that game on Thursday.

UW was still in ESPN’s projected NCAA Tournament bracket as of Sunday. Barely.

CBS had the Badgers barely on the outside looking in in its projected bracket. Again, barely.

What makes it even more interesting is that three other Big Ten teams are in that same group of bubble teams.

Rutgers lost at home to Northwestern on Sunday night. Penn State rallied to beat visiting Maryland at the buzzer earlier in the day. And Michigan lost a heartbreaker in overtime at Indiana in the afternoon.

A loss to Minnesota would have been devastating to the Badgers, in part because it would have fallen in the Quad 3 category. That result likely would have required UW to win five games in as many days in Chicago to lock up the Big Ten’s automatic bid.

Beating the last-place Golden Gophers at least provided UW with some wiggle room this week. Again, how much is anyone’s guess.

The NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings will be updated Monday morning. UW was 6-7 in Quad 1 and 5-5 in Quad 2 as of Sunday.

It can add a Quad 2 win by beating the Buckeyes on Wednesday night.

Next up would be Iowa, which UW swept during the regular season. That’d be a Quad 1 victory for the Badgers.

That would put UW at 19 wins, with a combined 13 victories in Quads 1 and 2.

My guess would be a win over Ohio State wouldn’t be enough. Wins over Ohio State and Iowa would lead to some restless nights for the Badgers until Selection Sunday but, depending on bid stealers from other conferences and if any fellow Big Ten bubble teams make a run in Chicago, that seems like it’d be enough to help the Badgers secure one of the final spots in the field.

UW could leave no doubt by following up wins over the Buckeyes and Hawkeyes with one in the quarterfinal round over fourth-seeded Michigan State, which also would fall in the Quad 1 variety.

Even stringing two wins together in Chicago seems like a lot to ask for a team that hasn’t won back-to-back games since Big Ten play resumed in early January.

“We're going to take it how we've taken it all season — game by game,” UW senior forward Tyler Wahl said. “Our focus right now is going to be Ohio State. Because right now every game's our last game so we've got to focus on that, go in there and get the job done.”

Stay tuned. If the Badgers have taught us anything this season, it's that their stay in Chicago will be interesting if nothing else regardless of how long it lasts.