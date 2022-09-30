Jim Polzin: Chryst vs. Bielema requires context

Paul Chryst will arrive Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium with 92 games under his belt as the coach of the University of Wisconsin football team, the exact number that Bret Bielema had during his seven-season run in charge of the Badgers.

How convenient, considering game No. 93 for Chryst will come against Bielema of all people. The icing on the cake heading into the game between Chryst’s Badgers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) and Bielema’s Illinois Fighting Illini (3-1, 0-1) would have been them reaching this point with identical records as leaders of the UW program.

It was close.

Bielema was 68-24 in seven seasons as UW’s coach from 2006-2012, while Chryst is 67-25 four games into his eighth season. While my plan to dive deeper into those numbers was hatched well before this season began — 68-24 vs. 68-24 looked like a real possibility at the time — the timing of that analysis may be more interesting than I even imagined.

Chryst has reached a crossroads of sort in his tenure at his alma mater. There’s been ample evidence to believe a stretch of unfulfilling seasons will continue, with a home loss to Washington State on Sept. 10 and a humiliating 31-point defeat at No. 3 Ohio State last week serving as the disappointing exclamation points on the opening month of this campaign.

It’s led to some shouting for Chryst’s ouster, and I’ve seen more than a few people on social media suggest this week that they’d prefer to have Bielema back running the program.

To that I say: Please keep reading.

Bielema has the better overall record by a whisker and produced three Big Ten championships, going 2-0 in conference title games. Chryst still is looking for his first Big Ten title and is 0-3 in the games that would have ended that drought.

There is no disputing those facts, which would make it appear that Bielema wins this matchup in a knockout.

What you may find surprising is that Chryst more than holds his own in this head-to-head comparison and comes out on top in some key areas, all despite operating at a time in which the Big Ten is both bigger and better.

This is where I could overwhelm you with numbers, but there will be enough of that in this column. So just believe me when I say I’ve done the math and confidently can make the following claims:

While their out-of-conference records are similar, Chryst’s 22-4 mark (.846) came against slightly better competition on average than Bielema (29-5, .852).

Meanwhile, Chryst has gone against significantly better versions of Minnesota, Ohio State, Michigan, Northwestern and Indiana on average than Bielema. Iowa has been slightly better during the Chryst era than it was during the Bielema era.

Bielema went against much stronger versions of Michigan State and Nebraska and a marginally better version of Illinois. Penn State and Purdue are pretty much a wash when comparing eras.

Chryst (43-17, .717) has a better conference record than Bielema (37-19, .661), though that advantage becomes much closer (.682-.672) when Big Ten title games are added.

Bielema (10-14, .417) has a slight edge over Chryst (12-18, .400) in record vs. Associated Press Top 25 opponents, though that overall number of games played (30-24) is one indicator of the stiffer competition the latter has faced.

Let’s go to the computers:

Chryst (13-20, .394) has an edge over Bielema (11-18, .379) in record vs. teams that finished the season in the top 25 of the Sagarin ratings. It’s no contest when records against Sagarin top 50 teams are compared, with Chryst going 29-23 (.558) and Bielema going (15-22, .405).

UW’s average final spot in the Sagarin ratings during Chryst’s first seven full seasons was 14.1, significantly better than in Bielema’s seven seasons (24.6). (UW is No. 22 in Sagarin heading into the game against Illinois).

Comparing how many players each coach sent to the NFL is an inexact science because some stars were recruited by other head coaches in both cases, but Chryst holds an overall edge of 26-24 in that department. Bielema leads 5-2 in first-round picks and 3-1 in second-round picks, but this is a good time to point out that Chryst served as the offensive coordinator for most of Bielema’s tenure and seven of the eight first-rounders for Bielema, who has a defensive background, were on offense.

This isn’t intended to be a defense of Chryst or a knock on Bielema. The biggest indictments on both have to do with quarterbacks: Bielema had Russell Wilson (and a host of other standouts) and lost three games in 2011; Chryst hasn’t found or developed a quarterback anywhere close to Wilson’s level during his seven-plus seasons in charge of the Badgers.

Bielema left the program better than he found it despite the pressures of following a legendary coach in Barry Alvarez. Chryst has his hands full right now trying to get UW going back in the right direction.

But anyone gazing over to the opposing sidelines Saturday and wishing a swap could be made between Chryst and Bielema either is getting caught up in nostalgia or ignoring important context.