The first spring practice of the Luke Fickell era wrapped up in 2 hours, 12 minutes. Three minutes ahead of schedule, the University of Wisconsin football coach was happy to report afterward.

It seemed even shorter, and that’s coming from someone who has sat through a lot of practices in multiple sports over the last 2½ decades. Two hours can seem like four, with play after play … after play … after play.

This one moved quickly, mainly because everything on the field was happening so quickly. It was more like playafterplayafterplayafterplay, no space in between and barely a chance to blink your eyes.

“That,” Fickell said, “is the pace and the tempo we train ourselves for.”

Indeed, the Badgers had been practicing for these practices, tailoring workouts the past few weeks to get players (and even assistant coaches) ready for what they’d experience during a 15-practice session that began Saturday in the McClain Center.

Fickell had hoped to practice outside. He checked out the 10-day forecast earlier this month and was pleased to see 51 degrees and sunny. That dropped to 49 and kept going lower. One day, a snowflake appeared on the screen. By Saturday, a blizzard had forced UW indoors.

It didn’t seem to slow down the Badgers. During one rapid-fire stretch early in practice, the offense would line up on the left side of the field and run a play. It’d end, and a new group would run a play on the right side of the field. Back and forth, a new offense and defense sprinting on the field, no seconds to waste.

The Badgers don’t need to do separate conditioning during the spring, Fickell said multiple times, because the practices helped with conditioning.

“The coach isn’t laid-back,” he said. “(Nothing) within the program is going to be very laid-back and kind of chill. It’s just the nature of what we want to continue to create and the way we train, the way we practice and then the way we play. So all those things are very intentional.”

Fickell has been on the job a shade under four months. The 2023 opener against Buffalo — his official debut — is still another five-plus months away.

These winter months — and now into the spring — are about Fickell and his staff finding out what they have, installing systems and, perhaps most importantly, setting a tone.

“We’re going to be a team that’s going to coach our guys hard,” he said. “I think that what you see on the field, when you start to add a little bit more of that energy and that emotion, they start to see that hard, tough coaching and so it’s really crucial that you’ve got a relationship so that you can do that because it’s not the easiest thing if you don’t have a relationship with a guy.”

But Fickell doesn’t seem to be anticipating any issues. These first few months on the job can be awkward for coaches trying to gain trust with players they barely know; and for players trying to adjust to new voices.

As successful as Fickell and Co. were in the transfer portal, let’s remember that the majority of the players on the field Saturday were carryovers from the previous staff. Those relationships are still being built, but Fickell likes how that process has gone so far.

“I think more than anything, in the first month what I realized is the type of kids we have here,” Fickell said. “I’ve felt like, hey, no matter what, as long as we do things with consistency and we show the respect that we want them to have for us, these guys are going to buy into what we’re doing. We all know as you get further along, winning cures a lot of things and helps you buy into a lot of things, but I can honestly tell you that these guys (have had) open arms.”

Here’s what Fickell asked of them Saturday: Intensity. Energy. Discipline.

He had 2 hours, 15 minutes of work he wanted to get in and if it took 3 hours to do it, the Badgers were going to be on the field for 3 hours.

It never came to that. UW was so efficient that it wrapped up its first day of work with time to spare.