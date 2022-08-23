Jim Polzin: Getting a spark through the air

Graham Mertz never has lacked confidence — at least in terms of outward appearances — during his three full seasons with the University of Wisconsin football program.

That’s true even though he hasn’t come close to living up to the hype bestowed upon him before and after arriving as one of the gems in the Badgers’ 2019 recruiting class, the long-awaited quarterback expected to help the program take the step to the next level.

He’s gone from messiah to pariah in some fans’ eyes, yet Mertz just seems to roll with the punches and keeps putting on a brave front in media settings. That conviction seems even stronger as he enters his third season as a starter, a campaign that may amount to a make-or-break four months for Mertz.

I noticed it in the spring when he was asked about UW’s earlier flirtation with blue-chip transfer Caleb Williams, who ended up at Southern Cal. Mertz said he understood why the Badgers pursued Williams and wouldn’t have gone anywhere even if Williams had done the unthinkable and chose UW. Mertz would have stayed and competed "like it’s my team."

I noticed it in July at Big Ten media days in Indianapolis, where Mertz talked about how the game had slowed down for him. "It’s like the feeling when you were playing on the playground when you were younger," he said, "and it’s frickin' sick."

And I noticed it as UW was entering the final touches of training camp before beginning preparations for the season opener against Illinois State on Sept. 3. He didn’t agree or disagree with that assessment and just kind of shrugged his shoulders before offering this as an explainer: "I’m ready to go," he said.

Mertz’s final pass of the 2021 season was a beauty, a 30-yard strike to Chimere Dike on third-and-12 in the fourth quarter of the Las Vegas Bowl. That conversion extended a series that began at UW’s own 3-yard line and ended with UW running 18 plays for 9 minutes, 57 seconds to run out the clock in a 20-13 win over Arizona State.

It was a highlight play in a season in which those type of moments — at least through the air — were few and far between. Mertz completed 59.5% of his passes and finished with more interceptions (11) than touchdowns (10). UW has run Paul Chryst’s offense for 14 seasons — seven with him serving as an offensive coordinator, seven in charge of the program — and UW’s team pass efficiency rating (120.73) was better than only the 2008 team (Remember: Dustin Sherer and Allan Evridge) in that span.

Chryst didn’t bury his head in the sand and made significant changes to his offensive staff. Joe Rudolph left for Virginia Tech and was replaced by Bob Bostad. As much good as Rudolph did for his alma mater both as a recruiter and position coach, that move represents an upgrade.

The other major transaction was UW hiring Bobby Engram as offensive coordinator. Chryst still will provide input, but Engram will call plays.

"The cool thing and the thing I appreciate about coach Engram is he wanted to make it our offense and really come together and morph with what we already had as far as verbiage and stuff like that and also add a bunch of new wrinkles into it," Mertz said. "The cool thing about it is, yeah, it’s his offense, but he made sure we made it our offense and we can own it."

UW coaches and players have been tightlipped about how the offense will look different — "You’ll have to wait until Sept. 3 to see all the secrets come out," Dike said — but Engram insists he’ll try to stretch defenses both horizontally and vertically.

Seeing is believing, of course, but it’d be refreshing to see UW’s passing attack — if you even can call it that — become more modernized. The Badgers registered only 22 plays of 20 or more yards through the air last season, an average of less than two per game.

That number needs to go up or Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi will be staring across the line of scrimmage at a swarm of defenders. "If teams are stacking the box," Dike said, "we want to make them pay."

That UW is replacing its top three pass-catchers from last season — Jake Ferguson, Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor combined for 110 catches last season — would seem less than ideal for a passing game that desperately needs to improve.

But it kind of fits the reboot nature of this offense: New-look coaching staff and a host of young players stepping into expanded roles.

Dike is the only established wide receiver, a spot in which UW needs some combination of Skyler Bell, Markus Allen, Keontez Lewis and Dean Engram to grow up in a hurry. Jack Eschenbach and Clay Cundiff are next in line to fill Ferguson’s production at tight end.

"When you have a lot of stars that have been here for a long time leave, it’s kind of a different vibe. A little bit of a reset," Eschenbach said. "I think that’s a little different. We’ve got guys stepping up that have been making big plays. That’s probably the biggest thing."

One thing that remains the same is the person with the most eyes on him, the player who remains the biggest X-factor on this roster. It’s too strong to say the 2022 Badgers only will go as far as Graham Mertz will take them, but there’s a lot riding on his shoulders (and right arm).

We already know he’s optimistic this offense can be better and more balanced this season, but why should fans feel the same way?

"They should be encouraged," Mertz insisted. "It will."

Mertz smiled as he gave a knowing look. There may be plenty of skeptics amongst the rest of us, but he’s sure oozing with confidence.