Jim Polzin: Improving 3-pointers a must for Wisconsin

Had you told me last November the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team was going to win 25 games and a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, the reaction may have been a polite smile followed by an eye roll when the conversation was over and the coast was clear.

Had the suggestion been made that the Badgers would do all that while shooting a dismal 30.6% from 3-point range, well, the mocking would have been more immediate and less restrained.

But UW somehow pulled it off, putting together a fantastic season while being downright awful from the beyond the arc. It overcame wayward shooting by being solid on defense, taking care of the ball on the other end and displaying an abundance of grit. Being carried by a national player of the year candidate didn’t hurt, either.

Johnny Davis is gone to the NBA and a new season is upon us. Several factors will determine whether Greg Gard’s team can overachieve in 2022-23 to the level it did last season, but at or near the top of that list is how the Badgers perform behind the 3-point line.

UW has to be better in that area. Much better, in fact.

Can it be? Yes. Let’s start the season, which begins Monday when the Badgers host South Dakota at the Kohl Center, with some optimism.

“This group can and will need to shoot 3s, and maybe more 3s,” Gard said. “That’s become such a big part of the game.”

The only UW team to shoot worse from 3-point range than last season’s outfit was the 1997-98 group that went 12-19 after making 29.7% of its attempts from beyond the arc. That team’s coach, Dick Bennett, jokingly referred to that group as descendants of the gang that couldn’t shoot straight.

Only five power conference teams shot worse from the perimeter than the Badgers, who ranked 310th of 358 teams nationally in that category last season. UW still averaged 21.1 attempts from 3-point range, the eighth-highest total in program history, which raises the question of whether it was taking the right ones a lot of times.

“They weren’t (always) smart shots last year,” UW junior wing Jordan Davis said. “I’m not going to go into that, but I think we have a lot of better shooters this year.”

What had been a magical 2021-22 season for UW ended with a 54-49 loss to Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last March in Milwaukee. The Badgers went 2 of 22 from 3-point range in that game, missing 15 consecutive attempts at one point before Jordan Davis made a heave in the closing minute.

Gard resorted to gallows humor afterward — “We couldn’t hit water from the boat,” he said — and I wrote the following week that any improvement from 3-point range likely was going to have to come from within the program.

That remains true for the most part. Newcomers Max Klesmit and Connor Essegian both are potential 3-point threats, with the former shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc during two seasons at Wofford and the latter arriving at UW with one of the sweetest-looking strokes seen around these parts in some time.

Save for Chucky Hepburn, who shot 34.8% from 3-point range as a freshman and finished with the second-most conversions on the team (39) behind Brad Davison (78), the rest of the rotation needs to hold up its end of the bargain.

Steven Crowl struggled down the stretch in his first season as a starter and finished at 31.7%. That number should go up with more strength and endurance from another offseason in the weight room.

Others, such as Jordan Davis (8 of 28), Carter Gilmore (1 of 13), Jahcobi Neath (4 of 18) and Markus Ilver (0 of 5), may get better with more opportunities. Sporadic playing time makes it difficult for a shooter to get in any sort of rhythm.

“We’ve got a lot of really good shooters on the team,” Ilver said. “We’ve just got to find a consistency and knock them down.”

We’ve come this far without mentioning arguably the best player on the team, Tyler Wahl. The senior forward consistently has struggled from beyond the arc, going 22 of 101 (21.8%) during his first three seasons at UW. Counting on Wahl to show major improvement doesn’t seem realistic and yet — not to get your hopes up — he’s worked hard on his shot over the past seven months and it looks better.

Wahl said 3-point shooting was a team-wide point of emphasis in the offseason.

“I know coach Gard has seen it, comparing last year to this year that we need to work on our 3-point shots,” Wahl said. “We’ve done a lot of practice drills, a lot of shooting in the summer time, and I think a lot of guys got better. A lot of guys were coming in before practice, after practice, late night, getting shots up, working out. You can definitely tell from the beginning of the summer to now (that) a lot of guys have improved their shot.”

UW made 10 or more 3-pointers in only five of 33 games last season and shot better than 35.7% from beyond the arc only one time over its final 14 games.

The Badgers won while going 5 of 23 vs. Indiana, 6 of 24 at Purdue, 5 of 17 vs. Iowa, 5 of 20 at Maryland and 4 of 16 at Indiana. Why? Partly because Johnny Davis went for 23, 37, 26, 19 and 30 points in those games.

A Johnny-less team can’t survive shooting that way. Feel free to roll your eyes or mock me if these Badgers prove me wrong.