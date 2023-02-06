There’s no magic wand that will make the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team we saw two months ago appear once again. That was really this season, but it feels like an eternity ago.

That team was headed places. The one we saw Sunday night at the Kohl Center, where the Badgers dropped a 54-52 decision to Northwestern, is headed nowhere.

UW has been this team longer than it was that team, so it’s time for even the most fervent clingers of hope to come to the realization that the Badgers we saw in late November and into December will not be making a triumphant return at some point soon.

Greg Gard’s 2022-23 team is what it is at this point: So deficient offensively that it practically has to be perfect on the other end of the floor.

This had a chance to be the week the Badgers got back on track, the mini-stretch in which they put together a couple wins to at least create belief that they could overcome a rotten January.

The first step came Thursday night, when UW stumbled to the finish line but managed to secure a 65-60 win at Ohio State. The second step, protecting its home court, should have been the easy part.

Except that nothing comes easy for these Badgers (13-9, 5-7 Big Ten), who now have dropped seven of their last nine games and sit in a tie for 10th place in the conference.

They’re not in panic mode — at least not publicly.

“I think we’re fine,” center Steven Crowl. “I don’t think we’re too off track. We’ve just got to clean up some of those little things.”

Problem is, those little things just keep showing up over and over again.

The Badgers went 5 of 11 from the free throw line against the Wildcats (16-7, 7-5) to drop to 65.0% for the season. That ranks 337th out of 363 teams nationally.

Even freshman sharpshooter Connor Essegian, 39 of 44 from the line entering the night, missed the front end of a bonus situation with 2 minutes, 14 seconds remaining in the game and UW trailing by a point.

UW shot well from 3-point range (39.1%) but was 10 of 27 from inside the arc. That dropped its 2-point percentage for the season to 45.5%, which ranks 328th in the nation.

Crowl and Tyler Wahl didn’t get many clean looks because Northwestern bombarded UW with double teams anytime it sent the ball into the post. Which means those two really had to take advantage of the limited point-blank opportunities they got, but each of them missed from close range during a stretch of six consecutive empty possessions for the Badgers in the second half.

“It’s not a secret, you’ve got to convert,” Gard said, referring to both the missed bunnies and the missed free throws. “When you’re in such a tight game, those things get magnified so much.”

And, of course, the final possessions of games get magnified even more.

The Badgers would have had a bigger cushion had they done the aforementioned little things better earlier in the game, but they still had a 51-50 lead after Chucky Hepburn made a pullup jumper with 45.4 seconds remaining.

Boo Buie answered with a pair of free throws to give Northwestern the lead and Hepburn failed in two attempts to help the Badgers reclaim the lead.

Hepburn got deep into the paint and had a shot blocked one time down the floor and forced up a fadeaway jumper the next. Neither shot was a good look at a time the Badgers desperately needed a basket.

So why has this offense regressed since December? How far away are the Badgers from getting back to that level again?

“I think the league play is part of it,” Gard said. “We just know each other so well and easy baskets are much harder to come by than they were earlier in the year.”

Gard sounded like a coach without any answers to solve the problems. There's no rabbit to pull out of his hat during a season that, poof, has gone up in smoke.