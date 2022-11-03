Jim Polzin: Packers preaching positive energy

GREEN BAY — Three months to the day after the trade that changed the trajectory of the Milwaukee Brewers’ season, the Green Bay Packers reached the NFL trade deadline without making a move.

Wisconsin sports fans were angry at then-Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns on Aug. 1 for sending star reliever Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. Some were furious with Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst for doing nothing on Nov. 1 to help Aaron Rodgers.

The situations are different, of course. The Brewers were in first place and flying high coming out of the All-Star break; the Packers (3-5) are stuck in a four-game losing streak entering a game on Sunday at Detroit.

Rodgers pointed out one other key distinction to reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

“Well, we didn’t subtract, either,” Rodgers said. “I think that’s a really important point to make. So obviously the organization — the third floor — believes that we have the right guys in place to win. There’s no tanking. There’s no rebuild. This is the team that is expected to get the job done. So it’s on us as players and also coaches to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to win football games.”

Rodgers was remarkably positive during his weekly news conference in front of his locker. So was Packers coach Matt LaFleur a few hours earlier during his question-and-answer session with reporters.

Both were left to answer questions about decisions they didn’t make because Gutekunst was unavailable to the media despite being requested by multiple beat writers who cover the Packers. It seemed like the fitting time for a decision-maker to provide insight into his verdict to stand pat with a roster that has obvious holes, maybe even give his views on the state of the team at the midway point of the season, but the organization decided to let LaFleur and the players handle all of that.

While that’s not a change in modus operandi for this team — the late Ted Thompson did the same thing, leaving Mike McCarthy to answer for in-season roster decisions and non-decisions — it is an incredibly bad look for a franchise that likes to brag about how it’s owned by its fans. On a day fans in Titletown and beyond were looking for an explanation from Gutekunst, why was LaFleur the one forced to answer for the guy in charge of the team’s personnel decisions?

But I digress.

The company line coming from the mouths of LaFleur, Rodgers and others was this roster is equipped to make a run and that the Packers’ focus is on Detroit.

“I think when you look at this team, you pretty much have everything you need,” Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins said. “Would that have brought some more life? I mean, who says it would have or wouldn’t. I think this team has the players they need. If they didn’t, I’m sure the GM would have gone out there and traded for someone.”

Gutekunst reportedly tried to add a wide receiver and/or a tight end to spark a struggling offense. One potential target, wide receiver Chase Claypool, went from Pittsburgh to Chicago for a second-round pick.

Remember the near-divorce between Rodgers and the Packers that required some relationship-mending between Gutekunst and the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player? That seems like a distant memory considering the way Rodgers was defending Gutekunst on Wednesday.

“Obviously the compensation for whatever players that we were going after just didn’t make sense,” Rodgers said. “So I trust Brian and we had some good conversations, and I know that we were in on some things and it just didn’t pan out.”

The Hader trade three months ago sent shockwaves through the Brewers clubhouse and the team never recovered. Milwaukee had gone 7-2 coming out of the All-Star Break and held a three-game lead in the NL Central with a 57-45 record. It proceeded to go 8-14 over its next 22 games and, by Aug. 26, it trailed the St. Louis Cardinals by six games.

LaFleur said he was so locked in on game-planning for the game against the Lions that he didn’t even feel the need to address his locker room about potential fallout after the inactive trade deadline day.

“Everybody has a responsibility to one another to be their best, whatever that is,” LaFleur said. “And you’ve got to be locked in to, if you’re worried about things that are outside of your control, I think you’re doing everybody a disservice. So, that’s where the focus should lie and will lie.”

Rodgers, suddenly the voice of positivity, pointed out the Packers haven’t been at full strength all season. The two areas on his side of the ball that have been the most inconsistent — the offensive line and wide receivers — both have been plagued with injury issues.

“When we get those guys,” Rodgers said, “I feel like we have the team to get the job done.”

That seems like wishful thinking on Rodgers’ part. But beating the Lions — no sure thing — would be a good start for a team that hasn’t won a game in a month.