Jim Polzin: Packers shortcomings are adding up

I was stoked when the news broke earlier this year that the Green Bay Packers would be playing in London for the first time.

This was a chance to visit the city for the first time and cover a game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, not to mention the fact that I thought the trip could yield three or four decent column ideas if I was over there long enough.

Well, one thing led to another and we decided I’d be staying home, mainly because I didn’t want to miss any University of Wisconsin football games. Given what happened this past week at 1440 Monroe St., where UW athletic director Chris McIntosh fired football Paul Chryst on Oct. 2, it’s a good thing I was here and not across the pond.

So I watched the Packers’ 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday morning from my couch, an ugly defeat that confirmed a suspicion that had been brewing over the first month of the season: This team doesn’t have the look of a Super Bowl contender.

We’ll get to the reasons why but first some soccer talk: Some readers may know that I’m a huge fan of Tottenham, one of the 20 teams in the English Premier League. It’s a club that hasn’t won a trophy in over a decade and has tortured its fans over the years with heartbreaking defeats, often blowing late leads to watch potential wins turn into draws or potential draws turn into losses.

There’s even a name for that pattern of choking: Spursy.

Well, the Packers were Spursy on Sunday. What once was a 17-3 lead became a 27-20 deficit, a turn of events that was caused by the defense completely falling apart and some panic on the part of coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Here are my quick thoughts on a loss that dropped the Packers to 3-2:

What I liked

The Packers got off to a strong start, scoring on four of their five drives in the first half to build a double-digit cushion.

Rodgers was sharp after a slow start, completing 16 of 17 passes at one point and finding wide receiver Allen Lazard and tight end Marcedes Lewis for short touchdowns. There was a good balance of run and pass and the Packers had produced 20 points by halftime.

Mason Crosby continued his perfect start to the season.

The Packers had a delay of game prior to his first field-goal attempt but it didn’t bother him a bit and he drilled a 46-yarder. His next conversion, which came from 48 yards out, was even more impressive because the field-goal unit had to scramble on the field before the clock ran out in the first half.

What I didn’t like

Where to even begin?

The defense was atrocious in every way, shape and form from midway through the second quarter to the end of the game.

Take a look at this carnage on what turned out to be four consecutive scoring drives for the Giants spread over three quarters:

Touchdown: 11 plays, 86 yards; 6 minutes, 10 seconds.

Field goal: 11 plays, 56 yards; 7:03.

Touchdown: 15 plays, 91 yards; 8:07.

Go-ahead touchdown: 6 plays, 60 yards; 3:34.

Green Bay’s run defense continues to be an issue and it gave up 125 yards on the ground to Saquon Barkley and Co.

The Packers also made Daniel Jones, playing on a bum ankle, look like Joe Montana. And there was no Jerry Rice, John Taylor and Dwight Clark in the Giants’ stable.

There’s a lot of blame to go around, starting with defensive coordinator Joe Barry, of course. But if you’re pointing fingers at individual players, start with Rasul Douglas, who had three costly penalties. The biggest was a personal foul for unnecessary roughness that turned what would have been a third-and-goal for the Giants into a first-and-goal at the 2.

How many times have we heard LaFleur scold himself for not giving Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon enough touches?

Where was that voice in his head on Sunday when he all-but ignored his two productive running backs in the second half.

Jones finished with 63 yards on 13 carries, while Dillon had 34 yards on six carries. That’s a combined 97 yards on 19 handoffs, a healthy 5.1 yards per carry.

So what happened after the Giants tied the game at 20 after that 91-yard drive? Three consecutive incomplete passes from Rodgers, including a pair of deep balls to Lazard.

And what happened when Green Bay put together a nice drive to set up a third-and-2 at the New York 7 late in the game? Back-to-back incomplete passes from Rodgers, both of which were knocked down before they got to the intended receiver.

It’s pretty clear LaFleur and Rodgers weren’t big fans of playing a game in London, but the Packers could have come home with a win had their two biggest decision-makers on offense not flinched.

What it means

The Packers had a chance to return home with a 4-1 record heading into a home game against the New York Jets. Remember, the schedule gets much more difficult starting in a few weeks.

Instead, it’ll be a long flight home for a team struggling to figure out what exactly it is.

And the heat definitely should be turned up on Barry.

LaFleur hasn’t had many head-scratching defeats to deal with during the regular season but this one qualifies.

Just when the Packers were starting to get their fans’ hopes up, they went all Spursy.