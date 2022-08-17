Jim Polzin: Rodgers delivers an urgent message

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers sounded an alarm on Tuesday afternoon.

Not the kind that pierces your ears for minutes and sends everyone into a panic, but this warning bell could be heard loud and clear inside the Green Bay Packers’ locker room. I heard it, as did other reporters gathered around the veteran quarterback’s locker after a mistake-filled performance by the offense in a joint practice with the New Orleans Saints.

The question is: Was it heard by the people who need to hear it? Romeo Doubs, Amari Rodgers and others: Are you listening?

“A lot of mental errors, a lot of pre-snap penalties,” Rodgers said. “Kind of been the theme of camp. Simple, simple plays we’re messing up.”

That was Rodgers ramping up the urgency level as the Packers get closer to the start of the 2022 regular season. Their Sept. 11 opener at Minnesota is 3½ weeks away and it’s not a good sign that the team’s No. 1 offseason concern — a completely revamped receiving corps — is generating uneasiness from its franchise player midway through camp.

Rodgers, without mentioning names, criticized poor route-running by Doubs, Amari Rodgers and tight end Tyler Davis that contributed to interceptions by backup quarterback Jordan Love in Green Bay’s exhibition loss at San Francisco last Friday night. Doubs, a rookie fourth-round pick, has made splash plays throughout camp but also has an issue with dropped passes.

“You keep dropping the ball, you’re not going to be out there,” Rodgers said. “It’s going to be the most reliable guys that are out there. The preparation and the job responsibility is most important. There’s going to be physical mistakes, like we’ve talked about, but if you’re going out there and dropping the ball and somebody else behind you is in the right spot all the time and catching the ball, that guy’s going to play.”

There’s a fine line between being patient with young players and reaching the point where they need to produce, and Rodgers apparently is nearing that intersection.

“It’s coming up,” Rodgers said. “It really is. We’re going to play our best guys when the season starts. And whoever those guys are, those guys are going to get the reps. It’s the guys I trust the most and the guys the coaches trust the most.”

Right now, that group includes Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins. One bright spot Tuesday, according to Rodgers, was that he thought it was the best practice of camp to date for Watkins, a free-agent pickup.

It’s going to be fascinating this season to see how Rodgers distributes the ball as the Packers replace Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders after catching 123 passes for 1,553 yards last season.

Rodgers believes running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon can each get to 50 receptions his season. Could Rodgers envision a scenario where a handful of players finish between 40 and 60 catches — a true committee approach — while the Packers rely heavily on their running game and defense?

“Yeah, maybe, but I expect there will be a couple that kind of break out from that and have really exceptional seasons,” Rodgers said. “The exciting part is you don’t know who that’s going to be. I feel like (Lazard) is going to be one of them and, after that, it will be interesting.”

Expecting big seasons from Cobb and Watkins seems like a lot to ask considering they’re 31 and 29 years old, respectively.

More help is on the way — rookie wide receiver Christian Watson, a second-round pick, and veteran tight end Robert Tonyan came off the PUP list earlier this week — but the former is a project and the latter is coming off a major knee injury.

That makes it even more imperative that young players such as Doubs and Amari Rodgers expedite their growth process.

Instead, it was Amari Rodgers running, in Aaron Rodgers’ words, a “terrible route” in the game against San Francisco. And it was Doubs dropping a deep ball in the practice with the Saints on what was Rodgers’ best throw of the day.

“It’s good we do it in practice,” Rodgers said. “It’s unfortunately some of the same guys. Repeat mistakes are a problem, so we’ve just got to clean those things up a little bit. The young guys, especially young receivers, we’ve got to be way more consistent. A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We’ve got to get better in that area.”

The sooner the better, as far as Rodgers is concerned.