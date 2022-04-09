Jim Polzin: Transfer portal is changing landscape

My road trip to open the 2019-20 University of Wisconsin men’s basketball season included an extra stop. The Badgers were playing Saint Mary’s in South Dakota, so I took advantage by hopping in a rental car and taking a 75-minute drive to spend some time with a UW recruit.

That day in Yankton was productive. I drove around town, even crossed a bridge over the Missouri River and ventured into Nebraska before making a U-turn, the type of stuff you do when you’re trying to learn more about an athlete and the place he calls home. The anecdotes flowed during interviews with Matthew Mors, some of his coaches and his father, then I packed up my things and headed back to Sioux Falls to cover a game.

That trip has crossed my mind a few times since Mors announced last month that he intends to transfer after redshirting during his only season at UW. It’s not that I regret doing the story on Mors, but it does feel a bit strange now to have written a 1,500-word piece on someone who never ended up playing a game for the Badgers.

It also makes me wonder how fans are navigating this era of ever-changing rosters in college sports.

Let’s get a few things straight right off the bat: This isn’t me ripping on Mors — he is, by all accounts, a great young man who just wanted to play somewhere closer to home — or any other transfers who are choosing to move on in search of a landing spot they feel is a better fit for them. Two other Badgers, Ben Carlson and Lorne Bowman II, have joined that list since Mors announced he was leaving.

It’s not a the sky is falling around Greg Gard column, either. While there is pressure on Gard and his staff to fill these holes on a roster that already lacked quality depth, I’d be more concerned about these departures if this was an isolated situation. It’s not. Look around and mass departures are happening all over the place.

If you were hoping for a tirade against the transfer portal, sorry, I’m not going down that road today. It’s possible to be in favor of player empowerment and also concerned about what type of impact this ease of movement will have on UW and college athletics as a whole. There’s middle ground in this debate, and that’s where I find myself straddling.

Player development has been one of the pillars of a program that has had a spot in 21 of the last 22 NCAA Tournaments, with six Big Ten regular-season titles during that stretch. It’s been the type of place where Ben Brust can play 45 minutes as a true freshman and end his career as a three-year starter and key piece of a Final Four team. A place where Frank Kaminsky can average 2.9 points over his first two seasons and have his jersey hanging in the rafters five years later. A place where Ethan Happ can redshirt his first season and splatter his name all over the UW record book by the time he departs.

And those are just three examples.

Which brings me to back to you. I have to imagine it’s becoming more and more difficult for fans to get too excited about players who orally commit to the Badgers … or even once they sign a National Letter of Intent … or even after they’ve officially landed on the roster. Why get fully invested in a player who might not be around after a season or two?

I know at least one reader feels this way because Bill Walters of Fitchburg wrote a Letter to the Editor earlier this week saying as much. Walters, a season-ticket holder for more than 30 years, points out that he’s become annoyed that the roster has become a revolving door from season to season. “Every year I look forward to the freshman recruits in anticipation of following their development and integration into the existing team,” he wrote. “Every year I expect this to be a four-year process. It used to be this way long ago. Recently, having deluded myself once again, I have been disappointed.”

I get it, Bill. Players such as Brad Davison, who stuck around UW for five seasons, have become the exception. Tyler Wahl, the lone member of the Badgers’ 2019 recruiting class, appears to be on his way to becoming a program lifer; but the three members of the previous class — Tai Strickland, Taylor Currie and Joe Hedstrom — lasted one, one and three seasons on campus, respectively. UW signed five scholarship players in its 2020 class and that group already is down to two: In addition to Carlson and Bowman leaving, Johnny Davis is off to the NBA after two seasons at UW.

Mors is the first to go in a four-member 2021 class that also includes Chucky Hepburn, Chris Hodges and Markus Ilver. How many of those three still will be around a year from now? Stay tuned.

Re-reading that aforementioned piece on Mors made me cringe when I arrived at an anecdote about him watching the 2015 Final Four at the home of a family friend. After the Badgers stunned Kentucky in a national semifinal, Mors turned to his father and said: “I would love to play at Wisconsin.”

Mors never officially stepped on the court for the Badgers — he announced Friday that he’s headed to South Dakota State — and that’s too bad. The buzz during his redshirt season didn’t reach the point it had with Happ when he was sitting out in 2014-15. But enough positive things were being said about Mors’ development behind the scenes that there was plenty of reason to be optimistic he’d be a solid contributor for the next four seasons.

Now we’ll never know.

There’s no solution here to offer, no advice to give. We still are going to keep you informed when prospects commit to UW and will provide as much insight as we can on them as players and people. But I understand if some fans choose to take a wait-and-see approach before pledging their own allegiance to a player who could be long gone after a season or two.

Jim Polzin is a columnist for Lee Newspapers.

