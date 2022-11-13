Jim Polzin: Wisconsin is forming an identity of falling flat in big moments

Illinois is still in the driver’s seat in the Big Ten West race — at least for another week — but the University of Wisconsin football team had a chance to at least put its hands on the steering wheel Saturday afternoon.

What the Badgers did with that opportunity was both bewildering and yet somewhat predictable for a program that has crashed and burned in big moments far too often over the past decade, especially the last 14 months.

The latest example of UW veering off the highway to glory and into a ditch came at Kinnick Stadium, where a 24-10 loss to Iowa cost the Badgers a chance to move into a four-way tie for first place in the West. What a remarkable story it would have been for UW, on the brink of elimination a month ago, to put together a late-season rally and end up in Indianapolis for the Big Ten title game.

While the Badgers likely would have been a sacrificial lamb to either Ohio State or Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 3, that’s still better than watching from home and would have been a significant achievement to kick off the Jim Leonhard era.

Well, forget that idea.

What seemed so possible after Illinois’ loss to Purdue 250 miles to the southeast earlier in the day — a gift from Champaign — still required the Badgers to cash in on that handout. And based on recent history, shame on me for believing UW just might be able to do that.

Remember, the Badgers arrived at the final Saturday in November last season needing a win at Minnesota to clinch the Big Ten West title. Those hopes went up in flames with a 23-13 loss to the Golden Gophers, and this letdown against Iowa felt somewhat similar even if the stakes weren’t quite as high.

So how does UW (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) get over that hump? I asked Leonhard that after the game because he’s a guy who hasn’t been afraid to admit that a big factor in the Badgers’ Big Ten title drought, which dates to 2012, has been their failure to win the biggest games on their schedule.

“It's got to be emphasized all year round,” he said. “You have to get your guys comfortable in close games and in tough situations. That would be a huge emphasis of mine all year round. I think you have to in order to win close games, which is what you’d anticipate in the Big Ten. You know you're going to get in some battles when the weather turns, you know field position (is important), you know things get a little bit tighter and the room for error gets lower.

“It’s going to be a huge emphasis and it has been since I've taken over — I'm not saying it wasn't before — but you have to get comfortable in uncomfortable situations.”

It’s days like these that make you realize just how far away UW is from being elite, and for that matter why it’s not even the team to beat anymore in a weak division.

Three problem areas reared their ugly head again in the loss to the Hawkeyes (6-4, 4-3). In no particular order, they are quarterback, offensive line and special teams play.

Let’s start with Graham Mertz, who turned over the ball three times, threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown and completed less than 50% of his passes.

One voice in my head was saying a couple weeks ago that Mertz had turned a corner in his third season as a starter and had developed into one of the strengths of this offense. Another voice kept reminding me that Mertz couldn’t be trusted in big games until proven otherwise, and guess what, that showed over and over against the Hawkeyes.

Maybe things would have been easier for Mertz if the guys in front of him had done a better job of protecting him or gotten enough push to consistently open holes for tailback Braelon Allen. A unit that had showed some progress instead was flat-out destroyed by Iowa’s front seven.

Iowa, meanwhile, won despite its quarterback and offensive line being generally awful. Why? Because its special teams dominated in what has to be one of the biggest unit-to-unit mismatches in the Big Ten this season.

UW had a punt blocked, which led to an Iowa touchdown. Returner Dean Engram’s decision not to field a punt led to the Hawkeyes downing it at the 1. After UW’s ensuing possession went nowhere, the Badgers gave up a long punt return that set up a short field and eventually a touchdown that gave Iowa a 21-10 lead.

Those are just the highlights, err, lowlights. There were other miscues from a unit that has been a weakness in this program for years.

So what are Leonhard’s plans to fix it? He’s talked about a vision he has for this program if he’s given the job by UW athletic director Chris McIntosh, and near the top of Leonhard’s to-do list has to be fixing the special teams.

“I think we need to have a dynamic special teams unit, whatever that takes,” Leonhard said. “If that’s someone dedicated to it full-time, you need to be able to create momentum with your special teams and you need to be able to just stop the bleeding at times when things get rough. So obviously, throughout my career, that was a huge role that I had and understand how big it is and mentioned it a number of times. As things get close, when you play great teams, that needs to be a factor in the game. And unfortunately today it was a factor in the wrong direction.”

UW probably could have overcome a bad performance from its special teams. Or one from its offensive line. Or one from Mertz. But the Badgers aren’t good enough to survive all three, even against an average opponent, even with a brilliant performance from Leonhard’s defense.

All three flopping in such an important matchup — in a rivalry game, no less — is why it’s Iowa, and not UW, with its hands on the steering wheel in the West. And why the Badgers, who fell to fifth place in the West, are left wondering what they can do to get over the hump in big games.

“That’s kind of what we’re trying to figure out right now,” Allen said. “That’s kind of my main question. We’ve had chances to win, we had an opportunity to win and we’ve just got to execute better.”

That sounds easy enough, but UW has made it far too difficult.

Call a tow truck because this program needs closer inspection in the shop. Coming up small in big moments has become its identity, and it's why UW's momentum in the Big Ten West title race came screeching to a halt Saturday.