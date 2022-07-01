Let's be honest. You're looking for an exceptional puppy and I'm searching for a wonderful family ...so we should just... View on PetFinder
Jo Jo
While people are able for the most part to fly flags of their choosing on their own property, that doesn’t mean they should fly divisive flags or ones with profanities.
Southeast Wisconsin seems to be suddenly full of bears, with black bear sightings reported in Elkhorn, Franklin and Wheatland, among others
One of Downtown Kenosha’s most iconic men’s stores wants the city to approve two temporary parking spaces next to its building for customers t…
A semi-truck attempting to turn westbound onto 75th Street east of Green Bay Road got its rear trailer tires caught in road construction mater…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Pleasant Prairie Police Department is seeking assistance locating a juvenile runaway who was reported missing last week…
A Kenosha area swimmer set an American swimming record in the 1500-meter S9 Freestyle event at the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex Aqua Arena last we…
Harborside Common Grounds to close Aug. 31 after 22 years due to rising costs to operate, employment challenges
A year ago, the average price of gas in Kenosha was just over $3, according to the American Automobile Association.
Girl suffers broken bones after driver fleeing police crashes into vehicle at 33rd Avenue and 60th Street Monday
Kenosha man facing over two dozen felonies after fleeing police, crashing and severely injuring child
A 29-year-old Kenosha man is facing more than two-dozen criminal charges after allegedly fleeing from police while intoxicated and then crashi…