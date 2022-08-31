Jockey to sponsor Jockey Undie Run and Flannel Fest at Petrifying Springs Biergarten and Park

Kenosha-based Jockey International will again sponsor the Petrifying Springs Biergarten and Kenosha County Parks Flannel Fest, Oct. 8. It features the Jockey Undie Run.

The Jockey Undie Run is a family fun run/walk at a distance of just over 3K, which starts at 11:30 a.m. Race participants are provided souvenir Jockey underwear to wear over their pants. The race will be followed by Flannel Fest, hosted by Petrifying Springs Biergarten. It includes a day of family friendly activities at Petrifying Springs Park. The 2021 event drew more than 400 Undie Runners and thousands of people to the Biergarten for its first edition of Flannel Fest.

Activities will include performances from the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, with showtimes at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., a beard contest at 12:30 p.m., a dog fashion show at 2:30 p.m. and live music entertainment from 6 to 9 p.m.

Activities and entertainment will run from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., including a DJ, food trucks and several kids events, such as face painting, inflatables, a balloon artist and more.

Jockey International was originally founded by the Rev. Samuel T. Cooper in 1876 to help lumberjacks who were suffering from poor quality socks.

The “Jockey Undie Run” and “Flannel Fest” celebrate the company’s early history and funds raised will help benefit the Jockey Being Family Foundation, which provides post-adoption support to families both locally and nationwide.

“We could not have been happier with the turnout for last year’s Undie Run and are excited to bring it back again this year,” said Jake McGhee, chief philanthropy officer at Jockey. “Seeing hundreds of people gathered in one place, with underwear over their pants, all for a great cause, was something I fortunately and unfortunately will never forget.”

Registration is open online now at 2022 Jockey Undie Run and the cost is $20 for adults and $15 for kids age 12 and under. Participants must pre-register online prior to the event. Registration includes a pair of souvenir Jockey race undies, a race beverage, such as beer, soda, water or Gatorade, other goodies and access to post-race entertainment. The course will start and finish at the Petrifying Springs Biergarten and wind through Petrifying Springs Park and Golf Course. Wearing underwear over your clothing is allowed. Wearing only underwear will not be permitted, organizers noted.

For more information, please contact the Jockey Being Family Foundation at JBFinfo@jockey.com