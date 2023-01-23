 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joel Emmanuel Riley Jr.

Joel Emmanuel Riley Jr., 31, of Kenosha, faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of THC (2nd+), and carrying a concealed weapon.

