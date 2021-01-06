John Schaefer

Now that the Bad Orange Man will be gone soon, lets reflect on what you'll be getting to replace him with. Or as I like to call him, "Dementia Joe", but that's just me.
I hope you all realized what you voted for last November (or the powers that manipulated the votes got). Here's a short list of the things maybe you overlooked because of your distain for the Big Bad Orange Man: Enjoy your open borders and amnesty for illegals (killing this countries job, education and healthcare systems); late-term abortions up to the time of birth; defunding the police departments; tolerance for the cancel culture and antifa; even more identity politics dividing the country; big tech deciding who will be censored on the internet; foreign countries taking us for patsies again; taking God out of our schools and lives; a one-world economy that helps destroy American manufacturing jobs (China's dominance over the U.S. again because now they can blackmail the Biden family, remember Hunter's laptop that the media censored stories about);
More never-ending military conflicts; a government that cares more about climate change and social issues than keeping Americans employed; Reparations for people who were Never slaves; elimination of fossil fuels which will raise energy costs for everyone; forgiveness of student debt (which does not solve the root problem) for kids that majored in subjects they could Never get a job in. To those of you who worked to get through college and paid off your loan debts, "screw you, you're paying for it". How about making the loans zero percent interest so these students still have to take responsibility for their own actions ???
Last of all, we still have a corrupt congress that can't even pass a stimulus package for small business and the unemployed, because it is loaded with perks for Lobbying groups and big business donors, foreign aid for just about every country in the world and a lot of other garbage unrelated to the virus. Just shows you how much they really care about the American people. Anyway, hope you thought about all this before you voted, if not, better luck next time. Hopefully our luck isn't slowly running out as a country.
John Schaefer, Trevor