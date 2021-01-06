John Schaefer

Now that the Bad Orange Man will be gone soon, lets reflect on what you'll be getting to replace him with. Or as I like to call him, "Dementia Joe", but that's just me.

I hope you all realized what you voted for last November (or the powers that manipulated the votes got). Here's a short list of the things maybe you overlooked because of your distain for the Big Bad Orange Man: Enjoy your open borders and amnesty for illegals (killing this countries job, education and healthcare systems); late-term abortions up to the time of birth; defunding the police departments; tolerance for the cancel culture and antifa; even more identity politics dividing the country; big tech deciding who will be censored on the internet; foreign countries taking us for patsies again; taking God out of our schools and lives; a one-world economy that helps destroy American manufacturing jobs (China's dominance over the U.S. again because now they can blackmail the Biden family, remember Hunter's laptop that the media censored stories about);