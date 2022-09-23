 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jonathan David Brinkmann

Jonathan David Brinkmann, 48, of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, faces charges of probation and parole, possession of amphetamine/LSD/psilocin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of marijuana (2nd+), possession of a controlled substance, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating while under the influence (1st offense).

