BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC - Joseph Fumo, 66 years old, passed away surrounded by his family at home in Black Mountain, NC on Monday, May 24, 2021 after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis and complications from a double lung transplant. He was born June 20,1954 in Kenosha and was a 1972 graduate of Tremper High School (National Honor Society) before graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in journalism. Joe began his writing career as a newspaper reporter in Wisconsin, New Jersey and New York City before spending the majority of his career as a technical writer, most recently with Trane Technologies. His true passion was creative writing, and he authored five books of humorous fiction, with another soon to be released by his very own Zero Pillow Press. Joe's kindness, gentleness and love for his family was legendary. Even as a Packer fan, he did not hate the Bears, Vikings or Lions.