Judge considering striking down statewide mask mandate

A St. Croix County judge is weighing whether to strike down Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate following a hearing Monday in a case brought by a conservative legal group as Wisconsin continues to be a COVID-19 hotspot.

St. Croix County Judge R. Michael Waterman heard arguments Monday afternoon but declined to rule immediately from the bench. He could grant an immediate injunction anytime to temporarily halt enforcement of the mask mandate while the case proceeds in circuit court.

Waterman issued few hints as to how he will rule, asking pointed questions of both the attorneys for the plaintiffs in the case, a number of taxpayers, and defendant Evers.

Waterman or the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, however, could issue a stay on the injunction keeping the mask mandate in place while the case works its way through circuit court and potentially the Appeals Court or Wisconsin Supreme Court. Waterman said he expects to rule on the immediate injunction “very very quickly.”

“You have both given me a lot to think about,” Waterman said. “This isn’t an easy issue, this is a very complicated legal issue involving statutory interpretation, constitutional implications and other things.”