Judge rules on Rittenhouse bond disbursement; gun to be destroyed

Had it not been for an 11th-hour entry by a third party, a motion hearing on behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse on Friday morning may have ended as quickly as it began.

As it was, there was a little more courtroom drama.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder granted two motions filed on behalf of Rittenhouse by his attorney, Mark Richards: one for the return of personal property — including the firearm Rittenhouse used to kill two people and seriously injure one other during the August 2020 riots in Downtown Kenosha — and the other to disperse the $2 million bond posted on his behalf.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges by a Kenosha County jury in November.

In a motion filed with the court Thursday, all parties agreed that actor Ricky Schroder will receive $150,000, and the Richards and Dimmer S.C. Law Firm in Racine and the FightBack foundation will each receive $925,000.

But it wasn’t as easy as that. Attorney Francine Felske, who represented Karish Kapitol on behalf of the Patent and Trademark Hedge Fund Trust, claimed they had a stake in the $2 million as well.

And that’s where things got murky for just a bit.

The bond money was posted by Rittenhouse’s civil attorney John Pierce. Those funds were transferred by the FightBack Foundation to the Pierce Bainbridge Law Firm’s trust account. Kenosha attorney Xavier Solis argued last year that the foundation should receive that money.

Pierce ran into business troubles and received $2 million from Gramercy Litigation, and when that money ran out, that company took a judgement against him, Richards said when he met with the media after Friday’s hearing. Pierce then agreed that any funds that came into his firm would go to pay back that money, but the bond in question went into the trust and didn’t belong to Pierce.

“It was never John Pierce’s money,” Richards said. “It went into his trust account, not his business account. These people from California came in, and without ever filing the documents, said ‘We want money.’ They were just trying to muck up a settlement and receive something for ‘go away, nuisance fees,’ which we were never going to do.”

Judge Schroeder agreed in court, and cited a state law that makes it illegal for an attorney to post bail money for a defendant. After a bit of a delay while he tracked down the actual receipt of the wire transfer, Schroeder said it was clear where the money to bond Rittenhouse from custody came from.

“Every indication here is it’s for a trust,” Schroeder said.

Richards said that he knows how much Rittenhouse will receive, but declined to provide the amount. Schroder was among many who donated to help bail out Rittenhouse, including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who was not listed in the final agreement, Richards said.

Whether the hearing Friday finally closed the book on the issue remains to be seen, Richards said, as the Patent and Trademark Hedge Fund Trust may want to continue to pursue it.

But ultimately, that’s up to them.

“They can do whatever they want in civil court,” Richards said. “But we, as Rittenhouse or FightBack, have absolutely no obligation or anything to them. They can sue John Pierce, which they’ve already done. Go ahead, sue them again.”

Solis also was pleased with the outcome.

“I’m glad it’s finally taken care of, and I’m glad that the judge did the right thing and signed the stipulation,” he said.

Property motion sails through

It took just minutes at the start of the hearing for Schroeder to grant a motion to return several items of personal property back to Rittenhouse.

All of the property taken by Kenosha and Antioch (Ill.) police after Rittenhouse’s arrest was returned Wednesday, and both Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger and Richards agreed the firearm, magazine and scope would be destroyed.

The Smith and Wesson firearm will be taken to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and destroyed, likely at the end of April, Binger said. The destruction will be videotaped and the defense will receive a copy of that process, he said.

Richards said having the gun destroyed always was his client’s wish.

“There were dual claims to the gun, and we did not want the gun returned to Dominick Black (who bought the gun), and then having him selling it as Kyle Rittenhouse’s gun like has happened in other famous cases,” he said. “We didn’t think anybody should profit from it, and we wanted it destroyed.”

Richards said he had received a number of inquiries regarding the purchase of the gun.

The return of personal property, including a cell phone and clothing, was important as well, Richards said, for the same reason as the firearm.

“He didn’t want anything out there that could go to other parties being sold,” Richards said. “They’re not going to destroy clothes. So they’re in my office. They’ll be mailed out to him, and he can do with them whatever he wants.”

Moving on

Richards said his client is ready to put the case behind him. Rittenhouse is enrolled in an unnamed college program, Richards said, and has aspirations to maybe work in the legal profession.

“He’s doing well,” Richards said. “He’s looking forward to getting back into school. That’s all set up and he’s going to get on with his life.”

As to whether Richards would hire his now former client? He joked with the assembled media about that answer.

“I’ll have to look at his grades after he gets through law school,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.