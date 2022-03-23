Judge, Yankees crunch numbers

The New York Yankees exchanged proposed salaries with slugger Aaron Judge, who asked for a raise from $10,175,000 to $21 million on Tuesday and was offered $17 million.

Judge's was the highest request among the 31 major league players who swapped figures with their teams before Tuesday's deadline, and the Yankees submitted the largest offer. He and the club are expected to discuss a long-term agreement.

“If we’re able to talk and get something done before the season starts, that’d be ideal,’’ Judge said last week.

The outfielder led the Yankees with a .287 batting average, 39 homers, 98 RBIs and .916 OPS last year in his healthiest and fullest season since 2017. He turns 30 on April 26 and is eligible for free agency after the World Series.

“I want to be a Yankee for life. I want to wear these pinstripes for the rest of my career and represent this great organization and bring a championship back to the city. But you never know what the future holds for you. That’s kind of out of my hands,” he said at the end of last season. “All I can really do is continue to show up here, continue to try to lead these guys and give all I can for this team and this city every single day. And, whatever happens on the flip side of that with contracts and this and that, getting traded, it’s out of my control.”

New York reached agreements with outfielder Joey Gallo ($10,275,000), second baseman Gleyber Torres ($6.25 million), left-hander Jordan Montgomery ($6 million), right-hander Jameson Taillon ($5.8 million), infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa ($4.7 million), right-hander Chad Green ($4 million), left-hander Wandy Peralta ($2.15 million), right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga ($1.65 million), infielder/outfielder Miguel Andújar ($1.3 million), right-hander Clay Holmes ($1.1 million) and catcher Kyle Higashioka ($935,000).

GUARDIANS: Bryan Shaw's making his way back to Cleveland's bullpen.

The rubber-armed reliever, who led the majors with 81 appearances last season, agreed Wednesday to terms on a one-year contract with the Guardians. The deal is pending a physical, but the 34-year-old Shaw is already in camp.

“He’s not here for his personality,” joked manager Terry Francona, who couldn't confirm the deal.

Shaw went 6-7 with a 3.49 ERA in 2021 with Cleveland in the first year of his second stint with the club. Shaw was with the Guardians from 2013-17 and appeared in at least 70 games each season.

He left as a free agent with Colorado and spent three years there before re-signing with Cleveland before last season.

• Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Bieber avoided salary arbitration when he agreed to a $6 million, one-year contract.

Bieber's deal completed a day in which Cleveland signed all seven of its arbitration-eligible players: Bieber, shortstop Amed Rosario ($4.95 million), slugger Franmil Reyes ($4.55 million), catcher Austin Hedges ($4 million), starter Cal Quantrill ($2.51 million), and outfielders Bradley Zimmer ($1.3 million) and Josh Naylor ($1.2 million).

Bieber made $679,700 last season, when he was sidelined for three months with a strained shoulder muscle. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner has said he's open to signing a long-term deal with the Guardians.

Team president Chris Antonetti has indicated the Guardians could have talks with Bieber about a new contract. However, Bieber is arbitration-eligible for two more seasons so there's no urgency to get it done quickly.

Rosario was one of Cleveland's most consistent offensive players last season, batting .282 with 11 homers and 57 RBIs in 141 games. It was the 26-year-old's first season with the Guardians after coming over from the Mets in the Francisco Lindor trade.

Rosario made $2.4 million last season.

METS: In his first start since last summer, New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom had some butterflies during his Grapefruit League debut.

But he certainly looked healthy.

“I was nervous, to be honest with you,” deGrom said after firing two innings of one-hit ball Tuesday night in New York's 2-0 victory over the Houston Astros.

“First time facing another team – you know, (when) you face your guys it’s more relaxed, more fun — but you get out there with guys in another uniform, I was a little nervous.”

The two-time Cy Young Award winner got off to a sensational start last season, going 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA over 15 outings. But an elbow injury sidelined him the entire second half of the season, and the Mets collapsed without him after leading the NL East for a long stretch. The right-hander's last start was a seven-inning effort against Milwaukee on July 7.

It took a while for the inflammation to subside, but deGrom eventually started to feel better and his elbow was deemed healthy. He was ramping up his throwing when the Mets — out of the playoff picture — shut him down for good on Sept. 28 with a few days left in the season.

