Julien Ivano Agee

Julien Ivano Agee

Julien Ivano Agee, 24, of Elkhorn, faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia (methamphetamine), possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (less than 10 grams), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

