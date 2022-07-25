June and July drunk driving convictions

David Aranda of Racine was fined $924 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His license was revoked for nine months and he was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.

Jacob Arneson of Racine was fined $924 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His license was revoked for nine months and he was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.

Antoine Brown of Kenosha was fined $924 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His license was revoked for nine months and he was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.

Kativia Coleman of Kenosha was fined $924 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her license was revoked for nine months and she was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.

James Curry-Hood of Kenosha was fined $924 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His license was revoked for nine months and he was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.

Lewis Fox of Kenosha was fined $924 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His license was revoked for nine months and he was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.

Priscella Gazda of Kenosha was fined $848 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her license was revoked for eight months and she was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.

Phillip Glock of Kenosha was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His license was revoked for eight months and he was ordered to undergo and alcohol assessment and use an ignition interlock device.

Ceara Kuberski of Kenosha was fined $924 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her license was revoked for nine months and she was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.

Fernando Mendez-Espinosa of Waukegan was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His license was revoked for nine months and he was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.

Anthony Pace of Kenosha was fined $861 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His license was revoked for six months and he was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.

Jennifer Parker of Zion was fined $924 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her license was revoked for nine months and she was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.

Kristy Raddatz-Ortiz of Kenosha was fined $924 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her license was revoked for nine months and she was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.

Everardo Rios-Colorado of Kenosha was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His license was revoked for nine months and he was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.

Donna Snowden of Kenosha was fined $911 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her license was revoked for nine months and she was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.

Samantha Steinke of Kenosha was fined $924 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her license was revoked for six months and she was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.

Nikolai Suess of Kenosha was fined $924 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His license was revoked for nine months and he was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.

Cory Venegas of Racine was fined $911 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His license was revoked for six months and he was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.

Anna Wennersten of Racine was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her license was revoked for nine months and she was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.

Micah Zoerner of Kenosha was fined $798 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His license was revoked for six months and he was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.

Jessica Zucco of Beach Park was fined $924 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her license was revoked for nine months and she was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.